Bayern can expect ´fiery atmosphere´ at Leipzig, says Hasenhuttl

Ralph Hasenhuttl has vowed to frustrate Bayern Munich on Sunday as RB Leipzig look to take points off the Bundesliga leaders for the first time.

In their three top-flight meetings Bayern have secured a maximum return, scoring 10 goals and conceding just four – all of which came in a 5-4 thriller in May 2017.

After a stuttering start to the season Bayern have re-established themselves as the dominant force in Germany and will secure the title with a win combined with both Schalke and Borussia Dortmund dropping points.

Hasenhuttl is keen not to let that happen at the Red Bull Arena and has promised a fiery atmosphere will greet the league leaders.

"Jupp Heynckes' team have very few, if any, weaknesses and it's no surprise they have walked away with the league this year," he told a media conference. "But we are very strong at home.

#Hasenhüttl: "We've not been able to take anything from games against Bayern up until now, but we will set ourselves up to frustrate them on Sunday." #RBLFCB #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/iu7bNhr5C2 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 16, 2018

"We've not been able to take anything from games against Bayern up until now, but we will set ourselves up to frustrate them on Sunday.

"It's good that Bayern are up next, because it's not hard to pick yourself up for that one. I promise a fiery game."

And Hasenhuttl has set out a four-step plan for Leipzig to cause an upset.

He added: "I have four wishes for Sunday: Keep the same number of men on the pitch as Bayern. Don't concede. Score a goal. Blow the whistle straight after!"