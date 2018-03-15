Related

Yellow card shown to Balotelli after alleged racist abuse rescinded

15 March 2018 22:34

The yellow card shown to Nice star Mario Balotelli for complaining to referee Nicolas Rainville about allegedly being racially abused by Dijon fans has been rescinded, but the Professional Football League (LFP) are not taking action against the club.

During Nice's trip to Djion on February 10, Balotelli approached Rainville and appeared annoyed, gesturing towards the crowd during his complaining.

Rainville responded by showing the Italian a yellow card, with Nice later uploading a picture of the referee booking Balotelli with a caption which claimed the card was issued for "getting annoyed with racist insults from the public".

The LFP's investigations concluded Dijon had no responsibility in the situation and therefore opted to "dismiss" the case, but they did deem Balotelli's yellow card to be an error, rescinding it as a result.

However, Lille have not escaped punishment for the actions of their supporters, who invaded the pitch at full-time during of their 1-1 draw at home to Montpellier on Saturday.

The LFP have said Lille's next home game – against Amiens on April 1 – will be played behind closed doors, with a meeting to take place on April 5 to determine the full extent of the punishment.

