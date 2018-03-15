Wilshere returns to England squad as Pope, Tarkowski, Mawson come in

Jack Wilshere has returned to the England squad as Gareth Southgate hands first call-ups to Nick Pope, James Tarkowski and Alfie Mawson.

Arsenal midfielder Wilshere last played for his country at Euro 2016 but has been rewarded for winning his place back at Emirates Stadium, providing a boost ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

The 26-year-old is joined by struggling West Ham loanee Joe Hart, who keeps his place despite fellow goalkeeper Pope's inclusion.

Burnley pair Pope and Tarkowski have been in fine form this season as Sean Dyche's men sit seventh in the Premier League, while Mawson has played a key role as Swansea City have pulled clear of the relegation zone.

Gary Cahill, Michael Keane and Chris Smalling are among the players to miss out, but Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana - injured earlier in the season - are back and Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook could be in line for his first cap.

Danny Rose and Dele Alli hobbled out of Tottenham's most recent game, but both are named in the squad, unlike team-mate Harry Kane who is out of action until next month with an ankle issue.

England face Netherlands in Amsterdam on March 23, with Italy visiting Wembley four days later.

Here's our -man squad for the #ThreeLions ' games against the Netherlands and Italy.



Join us at @wembleystadium – tickets on sale now: https://t.co/hXIfok2kev pic.twitter.com/ZzqpepmfqA — England (@England) March 15, 2018

England squad:

Jack Butland (Stoke City), Joe Hart (West Ham), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley); Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Alfie Mawson (Swansea City), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United); Dele Alli (Tottenham), Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal); Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).