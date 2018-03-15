Related

Shakhtar´s Ferreyra apologises for ball boy shove

15 March 2018 10:58

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Facundo Ferreyra has apologised for pushing a ball boy during his side's Champions League defeat to Roma, insisting there was no "evil intent".

Roma progressed on the away goals rule after Edin Dzeko's strike earned a 1-0 win at Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday, with Shakhtar having won the first leg 2-1.

Ferreyra pushed a ball boy over the advertising hoardings in his haste to retrieve the ball with 10 minutes remaining, earning a booking and sparking a brief fracas between the teams.

The 27-year-old released a statement via Shakhtar's Twitter account to apologise for his actions.

"I'm really sorry for what happened. That's football, it was a very emotional moment in the match. There was no evil intent on my part," he said.

"I hope the boy, Matteo, is all right now. I would like to once again convey the words of apology to the boy, his family and the club."

