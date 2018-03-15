Man of the match Wednesday, charged Thursday - cat pitch invader lands Besiktas in trouble

Besiktas have been hit with a UEFA charge after a cat invaded the pitch during Wednesday's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

It has been quite the 24 hours for the inquisitive feline, who briefly brought a pause to proceedings in the second half at Vodafone Arena before being shooed away.

Comically, and with a certain amount of inevitability, the ginger cat won a Bayern Munich poll for man of the match, beating off competition from more household names such as Sandro Wagner, Thiago Alcantara and Thomas Muller following Bayern's 3-1 win that secured an 8-1 aggregate triumph.

But on Thursday, the animal's exploring landed Besiktas in trouble with Europe's governing body and the case will be dealt with on May 31.

Besiktas were also charged for the more serious offences of throwing objects and blocking stairways.