Inzaghi pleased to escape VAR in Europe

Simone Inzaghi is pleased Lazio will not have to contend with VAR interrupting their Europa League last-16 second-leg clash with Dynamo Kiev on Thursday after frustrations in Serie A.

Lazio have felt hard done by when it comes to the newly implemented technology in domestic matches, citing several instances where decision have gone against them.

In December after a penalty decision was overturned against Inter, Inzaghi said he believed VAR had cost Lazio seven points and claimed it was "taking the excitement out of football".

During the same month Ciro Immobile was shown a red card against Torino after VAR analysis, and their anger boiled over last weekend in a match with Cagliari.

The capital club thought they were denied a clear penalty in the 2-2 draw, with midfielder Marco Parolo suggesting officials did not want to check VAR following Lazio appeals.

In Europe the technology is not used, though, and Inzaghi is relieved that it will not spoil their Europa League campaign.

"I'm pleased that there is no VAR in Europe," he said ahead of their clash in Kiev on Thursday, the tie level at 2-2 after the first leg.

"You all saw what happened in Cagliari and I don't want to talk about it anymore.

"Lazio aren't a club who complain about incidents, but there have been some incidents which have gone against Lazio and this damned VAR needs to be used correctly."

VAR is expected to be used during the World Cup in Russia, but UEFA is reluctant to use it in their continental club competitions.