Barcelona great Andres Iniesta will reach a decision on his future by the end of next month.
Iniesta returned from a hamstring injury to help Barca to a 3-0 win over Chelsea at Camp Nou on Wednesday, with Lionel Messi's brace inspiring a 4-1 aggregate triumph in the last-16 tie.
The 33-year-old signed a "lifetime" contract extension earlier this season but his future has been the subject of mounting speculation over recent weeks.
Tianjin Quanjian were linked with a move for Iniesta, although the Chinese Super League club have issued a statement strongly denying any interest.
"The club will know before you," Iniesta told reporters after the Chelsea match.
"I have until April 30 to decide if I stay. I have to evaluate what's better for me and for the club."
Barcelona join Real Madrid and Sevilla among the Spanish contingent in the quarter-finals.
The quarter-final line-up is complete!— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 14, 2018
What's your dream #UCL final? pic.twitter.com/AQCBxbu3NM
Madrid and Sevilla enjoyed impressive wins over Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively and Iniesta is keen to steer clear of Barca's LaLiga counterparts in Friday's draw.
"I want to avoid the Spaniards because we know each other too well," he added.
"We achieved the goal of reaching the quarter-finals against a tough opponent like Chelsea and that's our happiness."
|Milan boss Gattuso likes Wilshere ´a lot´ amid Serie A links
|Emery: PSG a step closer to Ligue 1 crown
|Chelsea fans ´hurt´ in clashes before Barcelona game
|Chelsea made Barcelona suffer - Valverde
|Iniesta puts April 30 deadline on Barcelona future
|He makes the difference in every game – Iniesta hails Messi
|Man United´s Bailly asks for forgiveness after Champions League loss
|Messi was the difference, says proud Conte
|Same old story - Ballack blames referee for Chelsea´s Champions League exit
|Southampton turn to Hughes to save their season
|Individual mistakes cost Chelsea - Courtois
|Alonso rues Chelsea errors as Messi´s Barca march on
|Faster and younger than rival Ronaldo - Magical Messi´s 100 Champions League goals in Opta numbers
|Allegri demands more from Juventus despite 12th straight Serie A win
|Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0 (4-1 agg): Ton-up Messi blows Blues away
|Magnificent Messi reaches 100 Champions League goals
|Cheeky Costa takes swipe at Chelsea´s Conte
|Thiago injury not serious, Heynckes claims
|Messi scores his quickest goal in Barcelona versus Chelsea
|Cat pitch invader voted Bayern man of the match
|Neymar criticised for Stephen Hawking ´tribute´
|Heynckes breaks Champions League record as Bayern march on
|Iniesta returns for Barcelona, Giroud leads Chelsea attack
|Juventus 2 Atalanta 0: Higuain, Matuidi open four-point gap to Napoli
|Besiktas 1 Bayern Munich 3 (1-8 agg): Heynckes´ men cruise into quarter-finals
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Angers 1: Mbappe at the double as Motta sees red
|FA clarifies England´s World Cup stance
|Kane pledges speedy return from ankle injury
|Atletico boss Simeone lauds Sevilla after Man Utd win
|West Ham need fans for Premier League survival bid - Noble
|AFC Champions League Review: Tianjin end Jeonbuk´s perfect start
|AC Milan without Calabria and Abate for Arsenal trip
|Mertesacker will regain love for football, says sympathetic Wenger
|Royals will not attend World Cup, confirms PM Theresa May
|Spurs star Kane to return to training in April
|No progress in Wilshere contract talks - Wenger
|Everton lose Sigurdsson for ´six to eight weeks´
|Sky suspends Carragher until the end of the season
|West Ham call for unity as club addresses safety management plans
|I stayed for games like that, says Roma match-winner Dzeko
|No chance of signing Messi - Man City sporting director Soriano
|´No excuses´ as Matic looks to move on from Sevilla defeat
|Lukaku clarifies comments regarding ´hiding´ team-mates
|Montella and I aim to meet in the final - Di Francesco wants Roma-Sevilla showdown
|Bayern eye winning streak extension, home record gives Barca the edge - Champions League in Opta num
|Luckless Howedes injured again for Juve
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Toronto, New York Red Bulls into semis
|Hazard must win big trophies to compare to Iniesta – Conte
|Copa Libertadores Review: Cerro Porteno seal dramatic win
|Van Marwijk names four uncapped players in Socceroos squad
|Lukaku accuses Manchester United players of ´hiding´ in Sevilla defeat
|Ferdinand blasts ´terrible´ and ´shocking´ Manchester United after Champions League exit
|Ben Yedder revels in ´beautiful´ win over Man United
|Montella hails Sevilla players´ ´game of their lives´
|Fonseca: One mistake cost Shakhtar everything
|I knocked Man Utd out twice, this isn´t new - Mourinho defiant after Sevilla exit
|Championship Review: Wolves return to winning ways, open gap to Villa
|Dzeko hails ´patient´ Roma after narrow last-16 win
|Champions League draw can´t come soon enough - Salah trolls Manchester United
|Mourinho denies attitude problems in Manchester United loss to Sevilla
|Mourinho beaten at his own game as Sevilla stun United
|Roma 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 (2-2 agg): Dzeko edges Italians through on away goals
|Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 (1-2 agg): Ben Yedder brace dumps Mourinho´s men out
|AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG seal progression
|WATCH: Gotta Catch ´Em All - Braga coach captures Viana signing
|Besiktas hoping to leave ´good impression´ as they bow out to Bayern
|Iniesta and Messi back in Barcelona squad
|Neymar has a PSG future, says father
|Conte urges patience with ´important´ Morata
|´People like to complain´ - Bayern Munich´s Muller backs VAR
|Pogba benched for Sevilla Champions League clash
|Kompany calls for cheap tickets and safe standing
|Bayern without Robben for Besiktas - Heynckes
|´Very difficult´ to see Messi in the Premier League, says Busquets
|Muller hails ´special´ Heynckes amid Bayern uncertainty
|Busquets and Valverde sympathise with Gomes´ Barcelona ´hell´
|Barcelona´s Valverde considering risking Iniesta for Chelsea Champions League clash
|PAOK president apologises after invading pitch with gun
|Pellegrino ´understands´ Southampton sacking
|Fred will go to Manchester City or United - Shakhtar CEO
|´Put me in goal!´ - France defender Pavard desperate for World Cup call-up
|Neymar-Madrid rumours of no concern to Emery
|Verratti is the future of PSG - Emery
|Mickey Mouse midfielder? Fellaini shows off Disney-inspired hairdo
|BREAKING NEWS: Dortmund hand new deal to Piszczek
|Allegri sets Juventus 100-plus target for Serie A glory
|Bayern legend Elber expects Lewandowski stay
|Dzeko not looking back to Chelsea links
|Bayern plan contract talks with Robben and Ribery
|Guardiola lacks self-confidence and lives in fear, says Bayern doctor
|Brazil boss Tite pledges not to risk Neymar
|Besiktas on track to become European force, says Fernandes
|Buffon is the Maradona of goalkeepers – Nocerino
|Chelsea have a good chance at Barcelona - Zola
|History on Manchester United´s side, Roma eye another shutout - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Buffon: As long as I´m motivated, I´ll continue
|Tite turns to fresh faces for Neymar-less Brazil
|De Gea? If I were Real Madrid, I´d think of another player – Mourinho
|Coutinho backs Neymar´s Barcelona return
|Winning title against United not a motivation for Pep´s City