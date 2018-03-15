In-form Barnes rewarded with new Burnley deal

Ashley Barnes has become the latest member of Sean Dyche's high-flying Burnley squad to commit his future to the Clarets, the striker signing a deal until 2021.

The in-form Barnes has scored three goals in as many games in the Premier League, taking him to six for the season, and in the process cemented his position as Burnley's record goalscorer in the competition with 17.

Barnes' previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, but Burnley have moved quickly to tie him down for another two years – which will extend his association with the club to eight years.

The 28-year-old joins Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Kevin Long and Stephen Ward in signing a new deal at Turf Moor, and he is confident there are exciting times ahead.

"I think I am playing some of my best football, but I've still got a lot to come," Barnes told the club's official website.

3 - Ashley Barnes has scored in three successive appearances for @BurnleyOfficial – the last time he scored in three successive games was back in May 2011 for Brighton (four games). Rewarded. pic.twitter.com/xlo8Fd98ha — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2018

"I'm still learning. I learn every day on the training ground. I knuckle down and try to do the right things and keep taking on information from the staff and it's paying off.

"The club is only going in one direction and that's up and I'm privileged to be part of it.

"Come the end of season who knows where we'll be and if we can still be where we are now that would be huge credit to all the lads.

"This has capped off a good year, with eight games still to go, and I'm delighted it's done."

Burnley currently sit seventh in the Premier League table after back-to-back wins, just five points adrift of Arsenal.