De Bruyne: City want to win Premier League title against United

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne wants to win the Premier League title against neighbours Manchester United.

Champions-elect City are 16 points clear of rivals United following Monday's comfortable 2-0 victory at lowly Stoke City.

With the international break looming, City are next in action at Everton on March 31 before welcoming Jose Mourinho's United to the Etihad Stadium on April 7.

City can seal their third Premier League trophy and first since 2014 with victory over the Red Devils.

"I think all of City would like that - to try and win that game for the title," said De Bruyne, whose City are also in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. "But if it's not, it's not.

"To go to Everton is a very hard game, we know that. They are probably already safe, so we will see.

"But it seems so long now to that game. I just hope everybody comes back healthy to play the last part."

David Silva inspired City's win over relegation-threatened Stoke last time out, scoring twice.

Silva drew plenty of plaudits following his two-goal display and team-mate De Bruyne said the Spain international is underrated.

"The thing is we don't have competition," said De Bruyne. "I'd prefer it if he scores even more, it helps us.

"But everybody is doing their part. One day it will be me, on another day it will be David.

"Obviously I'm very satisfied with the way I'm playing, I feel I'm playing really well. But I don't need to score or give assists, I just need to do my thing to help us win games and in the end I will be very happy.

"David is unbelievable to play alongside, he's very underrated, and that means a lot considering his standards."