CONCACAF Champions League Review: America sail into semis, Guadalajara upstage Sounders

Seven-time CONCACAF Champions League winners America cruised into the semi-finals, while Guadalajara overcame Seattle Sounders.

Mexican giants America were comfortable 3-1 victors over Tauro in Panama on Wednesday as they sealed a final-four berth.

Henry Martin scored a quick-fire brace early in the first half, while Alejandro Diaz was on target after the break to complete a resounding 7-1 win on aggregate.

America recorded a 4-0 rout in the first leg and they continued where they left off away from home – Martin finishing coolly past Tauro goalkeeper Oscar McFarlane after six minutes.

Martin was at it again 13 minutes later when he squeezed the ball through McFarlane's legs, with Carlos Quintero proving pivotal again.

Diaz headed in a third goal past the hour-mark, though substitute Julio Sanchez managed to pull a goal back for Tauro.

America will face MLS champions Toronto for a spot in the final – the tie to get underway next month.

Fellow Mexican outfit Guadalajara also advanced to the semis after upstaging the Sounders 3-0.

MLS Cup runners-up the Sounders took a 1-0 lead into the return leg in Mexico but they came unstuck across the border.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, Oswaldo Alanis, Eduardo Lopez and Jose Godinez struck as Guadalajara claimed a 3-1 victory over two legs.

New York Red Bulls stand in the way of Guadalajara – the 1962 champions – and their first appearance in a final since 2007.