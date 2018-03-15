Bravo criticised by Chilean FA chief for rejecting call-up

Claudio Bravo's refusal of a Chile call-up due to not being allowed to use a specific personal coach has been criticised by the Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) president Arturo Salah, who says no player should have "privileges".

Bravo took to his official Twitter account on Wednesday to explain why he was not in Chile's latest squad for friendlies against Sweden and Denmark, their first games under new coach Reinaldo Rueda.

The Manchester City man highlighted the importance of his preparation and training, with Bravo reported to have requested the assistance of goalkeeping coach Julio Rodriguez, but he claims to have not heard anything else on the matter.

He wrote: "I had a very cordial meeting with Reinaldo Rueda in Manchester, where I told him that I would be delighted to participate in this new process.

"The only thing I said was that I was worried about a topic that is very important for me: my preparation and training, reasons that the Federation was already aware of.

"I haven't received any call from the Federation or its president Arturo Salah to solve this matter. For this reason I had already scheduled a trip with my family.

"I deeply regret that they are calling me up against my will, I consider that I have earned a minimum of respect in the Chilean national team. I hope you understand my refusal in this opportunity."

And Salah has now responded to Bravo, telling him no player in the national team should be allowed to have special treatment, though he insisted the doors are open to the 34-year-old should he opt to return.

"Any player who conditions his participation to the fulfilment of any suggestion or recommendation to the coaching staff, it seems to me that it does not correspond," Salah said.

"We are starting a new process and it is necessary to respect the roles of each one in the work of the national team. There is no player with privileges.

"Claudio has the doors open. He is an important player for the national team and we hope that in the future he will have the clarity to do what the players do."