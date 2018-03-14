Van Marwijk names four uncapped players in Socceroos squad

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk finalised his squad for upcoming friendlies against Norway and Colombia, with four potential debutants included.

Van Marwijk trimmed his squad from 29 to 26 as the uncapped quartet of Andrew Nabbout, Dimitri Petratos, Aleksandar Susnjar and Danny Vukovic retained their spots.

The three players to be cut from the initial list were Mitchell Langerak, Alex Gersbach and Jamie Maclaren.

"I am looking forward to the chance to get together with the players and work with them for the first time and to get to know them," Van Marwijk said.

"We must ensure that we get the maximum possible out of the next two weeks in camp, because our time is limited.

Here's Bert van Marwijk's final @Socceroos squad to face Norway and Colombia. pic.twitter.com/aIhrv5lp4A — Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) March 14, 2018

"Our friendly matches against Norway and Colombia will be important, but the focus, commitment and application of all the players, coaches and staff from day one until the moment we leave London will be crucial.

"We need to ensure that we use the time that we have together wisely so that we advance our preparations for Russia."

Feyenoord goalkeeper Brad Jones and Sydney FC midfielder Josh Brillante could make their first Socceroos appearances since 2014.

The Socceroos face Norway in Oslo March 23 before taking on Colombia in London four days later.

Australia squad:

Brad Jones (Feyenoord), Mat Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion), Danny Vukovic (Genk); Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Bluewings), James Meredith (Millwall), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney Wanderers), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshoppers Zurich), Aleksandar Susnjar (Mlada Boleslav), Bailey Wright (Bristol City); Josh Brillante (Sydney FC), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Jackson Irvine (Hull City), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Mark Milligan (Al Ahli), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town), Tom Rogic (Celtic), James Troisi (Melbourne Victory); Tim Cahill (Millwall), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Robbie Kruse (Bochum), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds), Nikita Rukavytsya (Maccabi Haifa), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets)