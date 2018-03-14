Magnificent Messi reaches 100 Champions League goals

Lionel Messi became only the second player to score 100 Champions League goals with a double against Chelsea at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Messi started the game on 98 goals in the competition but opened the scoring in the third minute, rifling through the legs of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from a tight angle.

The strike, which came after 128 seconds of the game, was the fastest Messi has ever scored for either club or country.

And the Argentina superstar brought up three figures in the Champions League after being teed up by Luis Suarez, driving another finish between Courtois' legs.

100 – Lionel Messi has now scored 100 Champions League goals in just 123 appearances, 14 games fewer than it took Cristiano Ronaldo (137) to reach this milestone. Extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/CfbtoVKb7y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2018

Messi is still lagging some way behind great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the only other player with at least 100 Champions League goals.

Ronaldo, who has hit 117 goals in the competition, has struck 12 of those efforts in this season's tournament.

However, Messi reached his century in 123 appearances, while Ronaldo needed 137.