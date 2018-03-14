Luckless Howedes injured again for Juve

Benedikt Howedes' injury-hit season continued after Juventus confirmed the defender suffered a right adductor strain in training on Monday.
The Germany international has managed just 68 minutes of Serie A football since joining from Schalke in August on a loan deal with the option to buy.
A series of thigh problems have hindered Howedes' career in Turin and, although he has regularly featured on the bench over the past month, Juve confirmed that he has not made the squad for Wednesday's rearranged league clash against Atalanta.
The Bianconeri did not put a timeframe on his recovery.
| Here is @OfficialAllegri's 22-man squad for #JuveAtalanta! #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/oV8duH6yZO— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 13, 2018
Juve will pull four points clear of Napoli at the top of Serie A if they beat Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium.
