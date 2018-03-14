Article

CONCACAF Champions League Review: Toronto, New York Red Bulls into semis

14 March 2018 05:44

Toronto edged past Tigres UANL to reach the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals, while the New York Red Bulls also advanced on Tuesday.

MLS Cup champions Toronto suffered a 3-2 loss in the second leg in Mexico, but it was enough to get through on away goals after a 4-4 draw on aggregate.

Holding a 2-1 lead from the home leg, Toronto's advantage was extended when Rafael Carioca turned a Sebastian Giovinco pass into his own net in the 64th minute.

Eduardo Vargas scored a much-needed goal for the hosts just five minutes later, but their chances took a blow thanks to a moment of Giovinco brilliance.

The Italian curled a wonderful 30-yard free-kick into the top corner and the tie appeared over.

Tigres – runners-up the past two seasons – continued to fight as Andre-Pierre Gignac struck twice in the closing stages, but the result was enough for Toronto to advance.

Mexican clubs have won the past 12 editions of the tournament, but Tijuana were also eliminated.

The Red Bulls cruised into the last four 5-1 on aggregate thanks to a 3-1 second-leg victory.

Luis Mendoza struck in the 10th minute for Tijuana, but Tyler Adams tapped in an equaliser for New York just before the half-hour mark.

Tijuana's hopes were dashed as Bradley Wright-Phillips set up Marc Rzatkowski and Alejandro Romero in the second half.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 14 March

05:44 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Toronto, New York Red Bulls into semis
04:50 Hazard must win big trophies to compare to Iniesta – Conte
04:08 Copa Libertadores Review: Cerro Porteno seal dramatic win
02:08 Van Marwijk names four uncapped players in Socceroos squad
00:56 Lukaku accuses Manchester United players of ´hiding´ in Sevilla defeat
00:40 Ferdinand blasts ´terrible´ and ´shocking´ Manchester United after Champions League exit
00:28 Ben Yedder revels in ´beautiful´ win over Man United
00:22 Montella hails Sevilla players´ ´game of their lives´
00:17 Fonseca: One mistake cost Shakhtar everything
00:07 I knocked Man Utd out twice, this isn´t new - Mourinho defiant after Sevilla exit

Tuesday 13 March

23:45 Championship Review: Wolves return to winning ways, open gap to Villa
23:44 Dzeko hails ´patient´ Roma after narrow last-16 win
23:29 Champions League draw can´t come soon enough - Salah trolls Manchester United
23:26 Mourinho denies attitude problems in Manchester United loss to Sevilla
23:10 Mourinho beaten at his own game as Sevilla stun United
22:37 Roma 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 (2-2 agg): Dzeko edges Italians through on away goals
22:37 Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 (1-2 agg): Ben Yedder brace dumps Mourinho´s men out
22:12 AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG seal progression
21:22 WATCH: Gotta Catch ´Em All - Braga coach captures Viana signing
21:11 Besiktas hoping to leave ´good impression´ as they bow out to Bayern
20:40 Iniesta and Messi back in Barcelona squad
20:22 Neymar has a PSG future, says father
20:15 Conte urges patience with ´important´ Morata
19:43 ´People like to complain´ - Bayern Munich´s Muller backs VAR
19:39 Pogba benched for Sevilla Champions League clash
19:06 Kompany calls for cheap tickets and safe standing
18:49 Bayern without Robben for Besiktas - Heynckes
18:24 ´Very difficult´ to see Messi in the Premier League, says Busquets
18:16 Muller hails ´special´ Heynckes amid Bayern uncertainty
18:15 Busquets and Valverde sympathise with Gomes´ Barcelona ´hell´
18:00 Barcelona´s Valverde considering risking Iniesta for Chelsea Champions League clash
17:36 PAOK president apologises after invading pitch with gun
17:08 Pellegrino ´understands´ Southampton sacking
16:49 Fred will go to Manchester City or United - Shakhtar CEO
16:25 ´Put me in goal!´ - France defender Pavard desperate for World Cup call-up
16:22 Neymar-Madrid rumours of no concern to Emery
15:56 Verratti is the future of PSG - Emery
15:05 Mickey Mouse midfielder? Fellaini shows off Disney-inspired hairdo
14:58 BREAKING NEWS: Dortmund hand new deal to Piszczek
14:48 Allegri sets Juventus 100-plus target for Serie A glory
13:49 Bayern legend Elber expects Lewandowski stay
13:29 Dzeko not looking back to Chelsea links
13:13 Bayern plan contract talks with Robben and Ribery
12:04 Guardiola lacks self-confidence and lives in fear, says Bayern doctor
11:10 Brazil boss Tite pledges not to risk Neymar
10:38 Besiktas on track to become European force, says Fernandes
09:43 Buffon is the Maradona of goalkeepers – Nocerino
09:11 Chelsea have a good chance at Barcelona - Zola
09:00 History on Manchester United´s side, Roma eye another shutout - Champions League in Opta numbers
05:06 Buffon: As long as I´m motivated, I´ll continue
03:40 Tite turns to fresh faces for Neymar-less Brazil
02:39 De Gea? If I were Real Madrid, I´d think of another player – Mourinho
02:21 Coutinho backs Neymar´s Barcelona return
01:01 Winning title against United not a motivation for Pep´s City

Monday 12 March

23:47 A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – Kompany eyes title win against Man United
23:36 Manchester City march on - the staggering stats behind the Premier League leaders
22:54 Stoke City 0 Manchester City 2: David Silva inspires routine win in Aguero´s absence
21:51 BREAKING NEWS: Southampton sack Pellegrino amid dismal run
21:37 ´Worried´ Montella expecting Manchester United to attack Sevilla
20:04 AFC Champions League: Al Duhail through amid late drama in Tashkent
19:14 Drogba to retire at end of USL season
18:28 Mourinho hails ´humble´ McTominay
18:07 Messi applauded upon return to Barca training after birth of son
18:01 Mourinho: Anything is possible if United reach Champions League quarters
17:11 Hamburg sack Hollerbach, promote Titz
17:03 Worst manager in Premier League history - Mourinho slams De Boer over Rashford claim
16:31 Carragher should not lose Sky job - Neville
15:35 Greek Superleague suspended after PAOK president invades pitch with gun
15:30 Manchester United midfielder Carrick to retire
15:21 Carragher suspended by Sky for spitting at fan
14:34 Tianjin Quanjian strongly deny Iniesta rumours
14:22 Pogba misses United training ahead of Sevilla clash
13:59 Sigurdsson facing several weeks out with knee injury
13:04 McTominay called up to Scotland squad
12:48 ´Bold decisions´ needed in wake of PAOK-AEK unrest
11:10 ´You´re a woman, I won´t tell you to f*** off´ - Sarri turns air blue as Napoli falter
10:11 He just loves to assist - Ozil lends helping hand at Arsenal training ground
09:20 Klopp dismisses Alexander-Arnold criticism
06:19 Inter lack the quality of Napoli – Spalletti
05:52 Sarri calls on Napoli to keep fighting
04:46 Mourinho happy with Klopp decision
01:41 Liverpool great Carragher apologises for spitting at Man United fan
01:40 MLS Review: New York City, Atlanta claim wins
00:45 Greek derby postponed as angry PAOK owner storms pitch

Facebook

18+ GambleAware