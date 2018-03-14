Cat pitch invader voted Bayern man of the match

Bayern Munich fans have voted a cat pitch invader the team's man of the match after the Bundesliga side won a Champions League game against Besiktas.

Thiago Alcantara's opener, a Gokhun Gonul own goal and Sandro Wagner's first Champions League strike saw Bayern win 3-1 in Istanbul, Jupp Heynckes' men booking a quarter-final place 8-1 on aggregate.

But with Bayern virtually assured of progression after a 5-0 home win in the first leg, the highlight of the match was arguably a ginger cat briefly interrupting the action in the second half.

English referee Michael Oliver had to 'paws' the game to shoo the animal away from the pitch, with Bayern quickly making fun of the moment on social media.

Bayern posted a photo-shopped image of Wagner with the cat posing on his shoulder before including the feline in a man-of-the-match poll.

Perhaps inevitably, Bayern fans overlooked Wagner, Thiago and captain Thomas Muller in favour of overwhelmingly voting the cat as the winner of the award.