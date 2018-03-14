Spurs star Kane to return to training in April

Harry Kane has damaged the ligaments in his right ankle and should return to training in April, Tottenham have announced.

The England striker sustained the injury during the first half of Spurs' 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday and was replaced by Erik Lamela.

After the game, manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted he was "concerned" by the issue, sparking fears that Kane's club season could be over, while his participation in England's World Cup campaign in Russia was also thrown into doubt.

In light of those worries, Wednesday's announcement shed something of a more positive light on the situation, with the club confirming the forward, who has 24 goals from 29 Premier League appearances in 2017-18, should return to train with the squad at some point next month.

"Preliminary assessments have confirmed that @HKane has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle," read a post on Spurs' official Twitter account.

"The England striker sustained the injury following a challenge in our 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to return to first team training next month."

Tottenham were trailing 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium when Kane went off, but recovered impressively to chalk up a fourth successive Premier League victory, which leaves them third in the table with eight matches remaining.

Their next outing is a trip to face Swansea City in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday, while England's first game of Russia 2018 is against Tunisia on June 18.