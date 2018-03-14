Ben Yedder revels in ´beautiful´ win over Man United

Sevilla hero Wissam Ben Yedder revelled in a "beautiful evening" after his side knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ben Yedder came off the bench to score a brace and lift Sevilla to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in the second leg of the last-16 tie.

The result came after a 0-0 draw in the first leg and Ben Yedder was delighted for the LaLiga side, who reached the quarter-finals in Europe's top club competition for the first time in its current guise.

"I'm happy, very, very happy. It's a beautiful evening. We know it's not easy against Manchester United, especially at Old Trafford," the Frenchman told beIN SPORTS.

"I do not know how to describe my emotion. It's a child's dream to win against big players, big teams like Manchester United. There is a lot of emotion.

"We will try to savour it all together. We enter the history of the club, this is the first time we go to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. This is exceptional."

Ben Yedder was introduced in the 72nd minute and the forward quickly had an impact, scoring twice in six minutes after coming on.

The 27-year-old played down any suggestions he had an issue with Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella.

"It's complicated, but it's part of life – play, be a substitute, wait for your time. Sometimes patience pays. That's what I always thought," Ben Yedder said.

"Everyone said there were problems between me and the coach, there is no problem. He made me go home, he trusted me, and I gave him back as I could.

"I always closed my mouth and worked. The coach was happy, I was happy. It's all that matters."