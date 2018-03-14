Ben Yedder revels in ´beautiful´ win over Man United

Sevilla hero Wissam Ben Yedder revelled in a "beautiful evening" after his side knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League on Tuesday.
Ben Yedder came off the bench to score a brace and lift Sevilla to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in the second leg of the last-16 tie.
The result came after a 0-0 draw in the first leg and Ben Yedder was delighted for the LaLiga side, who reached the quarter-finals in Europe's top club competition for the first time in its current guise.
"I'm happy, very, very happy. It's a beautiful evening. We know it's not easy against Manchester United, especially at Old Trafford," the Frenchman told beIN SPORTS.
"I do not know how to describe my emotion. It's a child's dream to win against big players, big teams like Manchester United. There is a lot of emotion.
"We will try to savour it all together. We enter the history of the club, this is the first time we go to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. This is exceptional."
@WissBenYedder: "We've made history and we couldn't be happier"#vamosmisevilla #UCL pic.twitter.com/DNjT6VHDA5— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) March 13, 2018
Ben Yedder was introduced in the 72nd minute and the forward quickly had an impact, scoring twice in six minutes after coming on.
The 27-year-old played down any suggestions he had an issue with Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella.
"It's complicated, but it's part of life – play, be a substitute, wait for your time. Sometimes patience pays. That's what I always thought," Ben Yedder said.
"Everyone said there were problems between me and the coach, there is no problem. He made me go home, he trusted me, and I gave him back as I could.
"I always closed my mouth and worked. The coach was happy, I was happy. It's all that matters."
