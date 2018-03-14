Bayern eye winning streak extension, home record gives Barca the edge - Champions League in Opta num

Just two more Champions League quarter-final spots are up for grabs as we head into Wednesday's contests, but they could not be set up more differently.

Bayern Munich travel to Turkey having already put one foot into the next round with their 5-0 thrashing of Besiktas at the Allianz Arena.

The other clash is rather more finely poised, as Barcelona host Chelsea having left Stamford Bridge with a 1-1 draw.

Ernesto Valverde's men will be favourites and have Lionel Messi back in action after missing the weekend win over Malaga, but Chelsea should not be written off.

Here we look at some of best Opta numbers ahead of the two games.

Besiktas v Bayern Munich

6 – Bayern, who lead 5-0 from the first leg, have reached the semi-finals in six of their last eight years in the Champions League.

5 – They have also won each of their last five games in the competition, making that the longest current run.

1 – But only one of their last 10 away games in the knockout phase has ended in a Bayern win. That was last season's 5-1 demolition of Arsenal.

4 – Besiktas have the joint-fewest number of scorers out of the teams that are left in the competition – four. But only three remain at the club after Cenk Tosun's departure to Everton.

14 – By contrast, Bayern rarely have trouble in front of goal. Robert Lewandowski is a key contributor in that respect, having scored 14 in his last 16 Champions League outings.

19 – Lewandowski also has a habit of scoring in the knockout stages of the competition. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (56), Lionel Messi (38) and Thomas Muller (21) have more.

Barcelona v Chelsea

68 – Barcelona have history on their side when they host Chelsea, as 68 per cent of the teams to draw the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie 1-1 away from home have gone on to progress.

4 – On top of that, Barca have lost just four of their 39 Champions League knockout matches at home. Liverpool are the only English side to win there.

8 – But Chelsea are unbeaten in their eight Champions League contests with Barca, drawing each of their last four trips to Catalonia.

18 – Lionel Messi finally broke his duck against Chelsea in the first leg and Barca will be hopeful there will be more goals to come from him. After all, his record of 18 goals against English opposition is better than any other player.

881 – One man surely hoping to prove something of a point will be Luis Suarez, as the Uruguayan has not scored in 881 minutes of European football. His last was against Paris Saint-Germain in March last year.

23 – There is little doubt who Barca will need to pay particular attention to on Wednesday; Eden Hazard has set team-mates up for a shot 23 times in this year's competition, joint-most with PSG star Neymar.