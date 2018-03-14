Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0 (4-1 agg): Ton-up Messi blows Blues away

Lionel Messi brought up 100 Champions League goals with a strike in each half as Barcelona dumped Chelsea out of the competition with a 3-0 win at Camp Nou.
The sides were locked together at 1-1 after Messi's equaliser in the first leg of the last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge and Antonio Conte's men held their own for long periods once again, only to be undermined by uncharacteristic defensive errors.
Messi scored the earliest goal of his professional career in the third minute, with Ousmane Dembele opening his Barcelona account in style to ground an encouraging Chelsea response.
Thibaut Courtois was tamely beaten in the first instance and Barca's ruthless qualities on the break were in full view as Dembele clattered into the top corner and Messi secured his latest landmark after the hour.
Chelsea's attentions now turn to scrapping for a top-four place in the Premier League and a face-saving tilt at the FA Cup, with Conte's prospects of seeing out his contract until the end of next season done few favours by Wednesday's result.
By contrast, opposite number Ernesto Valverde has gone from seemingly managing a damage-control operation at the start of the campaign to being on course for a sensational treble.
100 – Lionel Messi has now scored 100 Champions League goals in just 123 appearances, 14 games fewer than it took Cristiano Ronaldo (137) to reach this milestone. Extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/CfbtoVKb7y— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2018
The hosts rumbled straight into their familiar passing rhythm, pushing and shifting Chelsea whichever way they desired from kick-off, and the breakthrough came after a mere 128 seconds.
Messi began one of his trademark dribbles towards the right edge of the Chelsea area and, even though the angle was against him when Luis Suarez sent the ball back in his direction, Courtois contrived to let a speculative right-footed prod through his legs.
Chelsea's response was encouraging, with Eden Hazard sparkling, but ex-Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas left his team-mates with a mountain to climb.
There was much for Messi to do when he pickpocketed Fabregas on halfway, but he glided past a wild challenge from Andreas Christensen and drew some defensive detente from a backpedalling Cesar Azpilicueta.
Once in the area, Messi picked out Dembele, who seemed to put every ounce of frustration from his injury nightmare this season into a vicious, rising right-footed finish.
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen repelled Marcos Alonso's strike from Willian's cutback in the 37th minute and, after N'Golo Kante bustled into the box with the second ball, Fabregas got in the way and his team-mate slashed wide.
Alonso then struck the outside of the post with a superb free-kick in the 45th minute, ensuring the half started and finished with frustration for the reigning Premier League champions.
So far, so good! #BarçaChelsea pic.twitter.com/xthAvGLd8z— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 14, 2018
Courtois resumed in howling fashion, passing to Suarez, but at least stood firm to keep out the resulting shot.
Conte's touchline fury reached new levels in the 50th minute when Alonso tumbled in the box under clumsy pressure from Gerard Pique, but no penalty was given.
Pique halted Alonso by indisputably legal means after the hour passed, launching a sliding block as the marauding wing-back fired goalwards.
Alonso was the standout performer of a tireless Chelsea performance, but their efforts were compromised as they surrendered possession again in the 63rd minute.
Suarez tore at the away defence and fed Messi to ease around the outside of Azpilicueta and clip the ball home – once more via a nutmeg of Courtois.
The Belgium goalkeeper at least kept out a Paulinho header five minutes from time before the crossbar denied Antonio Rudiger a consolation goal that the visitors' toils merited.
Key Opta facts:
- Lionel Messi has scored 100 Champions League goals in just 123 appearances, 14 games fewer than it took Cristiano Ronaldo (137) to reach the milestone.
- After failing to score in his first 10 Champions League appearances against English teams, Lionel Messi has since netted 20 goals in his last 18 games.
- Messi's opener was the fastest goal that he has scored in his club and international career (02:08).
- Barcelona have only lost four of their 40 Champions League knockout games at home (W26 D10), with Liverpool the only English team to secure a victory there (2-1 in February 2007).
- Chelsea managed 14 shots in this match, six more than Barcelona, although the Blues only landed three on target.
|Messi was the difference, says proud Conte
|Same old story - Ballack blames referee for Chelsea´s Champions League exit
|Southampton turn to Hughes to save their season
|Individual mistakes cost Chelsea - Courtois
|Alonso rues Chelsea errors as Messi´s Barca march on
|Faster and younger than rival Ronaldo - Magical Messi´s 100 Champions League goals in Opta numbers
|Allegri demands more from Juventus despite 12th straight Serie A win
|Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0 (4-1 agg): Ton-up Messi blows Blues away
|Magnificent Messi reaches 100 Champions League goals
|Cheeky Costa takes swipe at Chelsea´s Conte
|Thiago injury not serious, Heynckes claims
|Messi scores his quickest goal in Barcelona versus Chelsea
|Cat pitch invader voted Bayern man of the match
|Neymar criticised for Stephen Hawking ´tribute´
|Heynckes breaks Champions League record as Bayern march on
|Iniesta returns for Barcelona, Giroud leads Chelsea attack
|Juventus 2 Atalanta 0: Higuain, Matuidi open four-point gap to Napoli
|Besiktas 1 Bayern Munich 3 (1-8 agg): Heynckes´ men cruise into quarter-finals
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Angers 1: Mbappe at the double as Motta sees red
|FA clarifies England´s World Cup stance
|Kane pledges speedy return from ankle injury
|Atletico boss Simeone lauds Sevilla after Man Utd win
|West Ham need fans for Premier League survival bid - Noble
|AFC Champions League Review: Tianjin end Jeonbuk´s perfect start
|AC Milan without Calabria and Abate for Arsenal trip
|Mertesacker will regain love for football, says sympathetic Wenger
|Royals will not attend World Cup, confirms PM Theresa May
|Spurs star Kane to return to training in April
|No progress in Wilshere contract talks - Wenger
|Everton lose Sigurdsson for ´six to eight weeks´
|Sky suspends Carragher until the end of the season
|West Ham call for unity as club addresses safety management plans
|I stayed for games like that, says Roma match-winner Dzeko
|No chance of signing Messi - Man City sporting director Soriano
|´No excuses´ as Matic looks to move on from Sevilla defeat
|Lukaku clarifies comments regarding ´hiding´ team-mates
|Montella and I aim to meet in the final - Di Francesco wants Roma-Sevilla showdown
|Bayern eye winning streak extension, home record gives Barca the edge - Champions League in Opta num
|Luckless Howedes injured again for Juve
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Toronto, New York Red Bulls into semis
|Hazard must win big trophies to compare to Iniesta – Conte
|Copa Libertadores Review: Cerro Porteno seal dramatic win
|Van Marwijk names four uncapped players in Socceroos squad
|Lukaku accuses Manchester United players of ´hiding´ in Sevilla defeat
|Ferdinand blasts ´terrible´ and ´shocking´ Manchester United after Champions League exit
|Ben Yedder revels in ´beautiful´ win over Man United
|Montella hails Sevilla players´ ´game of their lives´
|Fonseca: One mistake cost Shakhtar everything
|I knocked Man Utd out twice, this isn´t new - Mourinho defiant after Sevilla exit
|Championship Review: Wolves return to winning ways, open gap to Villa
|Dzeko hails ´patient´ Roma after narrow last-16 win
|Champions League draw can´t come soon enough - Salah trolls Manchester United
|Mourinho denies attitude problems in Manchester United loss to Sevilla
|Mourinho beaten at his own game as Sevilla stun United
|Roma 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 (2-2 agg): Dzeko edges Italians through on away goals
|Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 (1-2 agg): Ben Yedder brace dumps Mourinho´s men out
|AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG seal progression
|WATCH: Gotta Catch ´Em All - Braga coach captures Viana signing
|Besiktas hoping to leave ´good impression´ as they bow out to Bayern
|Iniesta and Messi back in Barcelona squad
|Neymar has a PSG future, says father
|Conte urges patience with ´important´ Morata
|´People like to complain´ - Bayern Munich´s Muller backs VAR
|Pogba benched for Sevilla Champions League clash
|Kompany calls for cheap tickets and safe standing
|Bayern without Robben for Besiktas - Heynckes
|´Very difficult´ to see Messi in the Premier League, says Busquets
|Muller hails ´special´ Heynckes amid Bayern uncertainty
|Busquets and Valverde sympathise with Gomes´ Barcelona ´hell´
|Barcelona´s Valverde considering risking Iniesta for Chelsea Champions League clash
|PAOK president apologises after invading pitch with gun
|Pellegrino ´understands´ Southampton sacking
|Fred will go to Manchester City or United - Shakhtar CEO
|´Put me in goal!´ - France defender Pavard desperate for World Cup call-up
|Neymar-Madrid rumours of no concern to Emery
|Verratti is the future of PSG - Emery
|Mickey Mouse midfielder? Fellaini shows off Disney-inspired hairdo
|BREAKING NEWS: Dortmund hand new deal to Piszczek
|Allegri sets Juventus 100-plus target for Serie A glory
|Bayern legend Elber expects Lewandowski stay
|Dzeko not looking back to Chelsea links
|Bayern plan contract talks with Robben and Ribery
|Guardiola lacks self-confidence and lives in fear, says Bayern doctor
|Brazil boss Tite pledges not to risk Neymar
|Besiktas on track to become European force, says Fernandes
|Buffon is the Maradona of goalkeepers – Nocerino
|Chelsea have a good chance at Barcelona - Zola
|History on Manchester United´s side, Roma eye another shutout - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Buffon: As long as I´m motivated, I´ll continue
|Tite turns to fresh faces for Neymar-less Brazil
|De Gea? If I were Real Madrid, I´d think of another player – Mourinho
|Coutinho backs Neymar´s Barcelona return
|Winning title against United not a motivation for Pep´s City