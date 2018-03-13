Tite turns to fresh faces for Neymar-less Brazil

Tite introduced some new faces for Brazil's upcoming international friendlies but there was no room for Juventus star Alex Sandro.
Uncapped trio Valencia goalkeeper Neto, Besiktas midfielder Anderson Talisca and Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose were named by head coach Tite on Monday.
However, full-back Sandro was overlooked for this month's matches against World Cup hosts Russia and reigning champions Germany, which Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will miss as he recovers from a broken foot.
The squad still boasts plenty of star quality, with Philippe Coutinho, Marcelo, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro, Willian and Ederson set to face Russia in Moscow on March 23 and Germany in Berlin four days later.
"I want to give all the athletes opportunities right up until the end," said Tite, whose Brazil will meet Germany for the first time since their humiliating 7-1 loss at the 2014 World Cup.
"The final roster for World Cup was not released yet because everybody is still being evaluated."
Meanwhile, Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli finalised his squad after naming his home-based players.
Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain earned a recall but team-mate Paulo Dybala and Inter captain Mauro Icardi were overlooked by Sampaoli, who initially selected his European stars for games against Italy and Spain.
And Sampaoli rounded out his squad with Argentinian Premier League players – headlined by Racing Club debutant and Inter target Lautaro Martinez.
The 20-year-old forward has scored 12 goals in his last 11 appearances across all competitions.
Argentina will play Italy on March 23 and Spain on March 27.
Brazil squad in full: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Neto (Valencia); Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain), Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Miranda (Inter), Pedro Geromel (Gremio), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain); Casemiro (Real Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Paulinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Talisca (Besiktas), Willian (Chelsea); Douglas Costa (Juventus), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Willian Jose (Real Sociedad), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk)
Argentina squad in full: Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres UANL), Sergio Romero (Manchester United); Fabricio Bustos (Independiente), Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Federico Fazio (Roma), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton), Marcos Acuna (Sporting CP), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax); Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Pablo Perez (Boca Juniors), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain); Diego Perotti (Roma) Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Lautaro Martinez (Racing Club), Christian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)
