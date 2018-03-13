Pogba benched for Sevilla Champions League clash

Paul Pogba has been passed fit to take his place in the Manchester United squad to face Sevilla in the second leg of the Champions League last-16, but the midfielder is on the bench.

Pogba was among the substitutes for the first leg, which ended in a 0-0 draw in Seville, with new Scotland call-up Scott McTominay preferred by Jose Mourinho, although Ander Herrera's first-half injury led to the 24-year-old being introduced early.

The France international subsequently missed Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win against Liverpool at Old Trafford with an unspecified knock and could not play a full part in Monday's training session.

Pogba has recovered in time to be included against Sevilla, but Marouane Fellaini starts alongside Nemanja Matic in midfield, while Marcus Rashford keeps his place after a brace against Liverpool.

Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind and Herrera are absent due to injury but Anthony Martial returns to the bench after two weeks out.

Sevilla are without the former Manchester City winger Jesus Navas for their trip to Old Trafford.