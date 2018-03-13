Neymar-Madrid rumours of no concern to Emery

Neymar remains part of Paris Saint-Germain's plans, according to Unai Emery, despite reports that club officials have flown to Brazil due to rumoured interest from Real Madrid.

Madrid have long been linked with a move for the forward, who joined PSG from Barcelona in a world-record switch last year but could not inspire the French club to Champions League glory this season as he suffered a fractured foot in February.

And reports in France have suggested the European champions' interest has led PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to travel to South America to hold talks with Neymar, who is recovering from an operation ahead of the World Cup.

However, Emery insists Al-Khelaifi's visit is unrelated to any potential transfer, claiming nothing has changed in terms of Neymar's future.

"I've talked about [the Madrid rumours] for months and my opinion has not changed," Emery told a pre-match news conference ahead of Wednesday's Ligue 1 clash with Angers. "The PSG project is very solid.

"The president went to Brazil to be with Neymar. For me, it is clear that the project is solid with a player like Neymar. I spoke with [sporting director] Antero [Henrique], they are in Brazil to visit Neymar after his operation."

PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Madrid in Neymar's absence, but Emery is confident that his side can still enjoy a strong end to the season.

"The response against Metz [a 5-0 win] was good," he said. "There are still motivations before the end of the season.

"We need a strong response again [against Angers] to show that players are always concerned. Our goal is to win the league and show we are the best team in France."

PSG are 14 points clear of champions Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 ahead of the home Angers clash.