Mourinho denies attitude problems in Manchester United loss to Sevilla

Jose Mourinho denied that Manchester United's players had a problem with their attitude as they crashed out of the Champions League at Old Trafford.
Sevilla claimed a Champions League quarter-final place for the first time in the club's history thanks to a quickfire brace from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.
Although Romelu Lukaku scored a consolation, United were left with too much to do after being outplayed by the LaLiga side over both legs.
Mourinho's men created little in either match, recording just three shots on target in the second leg in front of their own fans, but the Portuguese manager rejected the suggestion United approached the match in the wrong way.
"The players were completely free and we had good situations, one in front of me late in the first half was exactly what we worked for and was what we want," Mourinho told BT Sport.
"We had good situations and good periods, we didn't have control because the opponent had control, but I cannot say my players had something wrong in terms of their attitude.
"I'm happy that every player is sad and they don't hide the sadness. This pleases me but we have no time for dramas because on Saturday we have an important match [against Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup quarter-finals]."
2 - Wissam Ben Yedder is the first substitute in Champions League history to score a brace against Manchester United. Hero. pic.twitter.com/G4W6hWB6d2— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 13, 2018
Ben Yedder's impact ultimately decided the game and Mourinho accepted his side had not done enough to break Sevilla down.
"I think the first goal is always important in this match, not just because of the first leg result, but the profile of the match," Mourinho said.
"We tried to be aggressive and intense from the start and it was like the Liverpool game last weekend [when United won 2-1 in the Premier League].
"We didn't score, they kept the ball, become more confident with the ball and were controlling the game well.
"But in the first half we had no problems, had good chances in the second half, they score one goal and from there everything becomes more emotional and difficult.
"Then the second goal makes it almost impossible."
