Mickey Mouse midfielder? Fellaini shows off Disney-inspired hairdo

13 March 2018 15:05

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has taken his love for unique looks to hair-raising new heights in a Disney-inspired photoshoot for style magazine GQ.

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, the 30-year-old adapted his eye-catching afro into a Mickey Mouse-style haircut in pictures released on Tuesday.

In an accompanying interview, Fellaini defended the playing style that has seen him sent off three times in England's top-flight.

"I think it's easy for them to portray me as an aggressive player but I'm not," he told GQ.

"I try to play my game, I try my best to recover the ball quickly: that's my job. Try to be better all the time, to give my best for the team, for the club. I always want to improve."

