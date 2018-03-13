Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 (1-2 agg): Ben Yedder brace dumps Mourinho´s men out

Wissam Ben Yedder came off the bench to score the decisive goals as Sevilla moved into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a stunning 2-1 away win at Manchester United.
At a restless Old Trafford, United never got out of first gear and Sevilla, having dominated the opening leg at home without finding a way to beat David de Gea in a goalless draw, deservedly progressed.
When Ben Yedder came off the bench with less than 20 minutes to play, the game was finely balanced with both sides aware the first goal would be decisive.
And it proved to be the case as Ben Yedder made an immediate impact, collecting a pass from Ever Banega to smash in a low finish.
With United reeling, Ben Yedder soon added his eighth goal of this season's Champions League, De Gea unable to claw out the striker's looping header.
Jose Mourinho had already played his trump card, bringing on Paul Pogba, who was only fit enough for the bench, and United stumbled to a shock home defeat despite Romelu Lukaku sparking a grandstand finish.
FT: @ManUtd 1-2 #SevillaFC— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) March 13, 2018
DREAMS COME TRUE IN MANCHESTER!!! AFTER 60 YEARS WE ARE IN THE QUARTER-FINALS OF THE @ChampionsLeague #vamosmisevilla #UCL pic.twitter.com/jdQ1TjCra9
Lukaku blazed wide in the second minute after a smart one-two with Jesse Lingard created an early opportunity for United.
Joaquin Correa flashed a near-post header narrowly over the crossbar from Banega's left-wing corner, with Luis Muriel then wasteful after Eric Bailly's sloppy pass played Sevilla in.
Muriel dragged another decent opening wide of the far post after Pablo Sarabia sent the winger through on goal, with Sevilla dominating the opening half-hour.
United finally worked a clear opening in the 38th minute, a powerful drive from Marouane Fellaini beaten away by Sergio Rico after Alexis Sanchez turned a one-two into the path of the Belgium international, who was making his first start of 2018.
49 - Ever Banega completed 49 of his 52 passes in the first half, at least 21 more than any Manchester United player. Dreamer. pic.twitter.com/CDViEmCTVl— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 13, 2018
Bailly's superbly-timed challenge denied Correa in the box, then Rico had to make a smart save down to his right to turn a snapshot from Jesse Lingard around the post.
With United lacking tempo on the ball and invention in midfield, Mourinho turned to Pogba on the hour-mark, the midfielder replacing Fellaini.
United continued to be sloppy on the ball, Pogba curling a 72nd-minute effort narrowly wide, but it was a Sevilla substitute who came up with the opener.
Ben Yedder had been on the pitch just 87 seconds when he controlled a smart pass from Banega, took a touch to steady himself and drilled a fine finish inside De Gea's left-hand post.
Before United could respond it was 2-0 and game over, chaotic defending allowing Ben Yedder to divert a goalbound header that a desperate De Gea was unable to stop crossing the line.
19 - Wissam Ben Yedder has scored 19 goals in all comps this season, only Fekir & Griezmann (21) have scored more among the French players of the Top 5 European Leagues. Timely.— OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 13, 2018
Lukaku sparked a late fightback by turning in a Marcus Rashford corner but United could not match Sevilla's clinical edge in front of goal.
De Gea denied Ben Yedder his hat-trick in added time, but it mattered little as Vincenzo Montella celebrated having masterminded a famous victory for his side.
Key Opta Facts:
- Including the 2011 final, Manchester United have only won one of their last nine Champions League knockout games (D3 L5).
- After progressing from the last 16 in five successive seasons – United have now been eliminated at this stage in two of their last three Champions League campaigns (2012-13 and 2017-18).
- This was the first defeat of a Premier League club by a La Liga club in the Champions League in 2017-18, at the ninth attempt (two wins for PL clubs, six draws).
- Sevilla are just the third side to score 2+ goals at Old Trafford against United under Jose Mourinho (Manchester City, twice and Burnley).
- Sevilla attempted 21 shots in this match – the most that Manchester United have allowed an opposition side at Old Trafford in a competitive match since Real Madrid attempted 22 in March 2013 (Champions League).
- In fact, Manchester City are the only other side to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in Mourinho’s tenure at the club (1-2 in September 2016 and 1-2 in December 2017).
- David de Gea has conceded more goals in this match (2) than in his previous five Champions League games this season (1).
- Wissam Ben Yedder’s first goal was the fastest scored by a substitute in the Champions League this season (87 seconds).
|Mourinho beaten at his own game as Sevilla stun United
|Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 (1-2 agg): Ben Yedder brace dumps Mourinho´s men out
|Roma 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 (2-2 agg): Dzeko edges Italians through on away goals
|AFC Champions League Review: Shanghai SIPG seal progression
|WATCH: Gotta Catch ´Em All - Braga coach captures Viana signing
|Besiktas hoping to leave ´good impression´ as they bow out to Bayern
|Iniesta and Messi back in Barcelona squad
|Neymar has a PSG future, says father
|Conte urges patience with ´important´ Morata
|´People like to complain´ - Bayern Munich´s Muller backs VAR
|Pogba benched for Sevilla Champions League clash
|Kompany calls for cheap tickets and safe standing
|Bayern without Robben for Besiktas - Heynckes
|´Very difficult´ to see Messi in the Premier League, says Busquets
|Muller hails ´special´ Heynckes amid Bayern uncertainty
|Busquets and Valverde sympathise with Gomes´ Barcelona ´hell´
|Barcelona´s Valverde considering risking Iniesta for Chelsea Champions League clash
|PAOK president apologises after invading pitch with gun
|Pellegrino ´understands´ Southampton sacking
|Fred will go to Manchester City or United - Shakhtar CEO
|´Put me in goal!´ - France defender Pavard desperate for World Cup call-up
|Neymar-Madrid rumours of no concern to Emery
|Verratti is the future of PSG - Emery
|Mickey Mouse midfielder? Fellaini shows off Disney-inspired hairdo
|BREAKING NEWS: Dortmund hand new deal to Piszczek
|Allegri sets Juventus 100-plus target for Serie A glory
|Bayern legend Elber expects Lewandowski stay
|Dzeko not looking back to Chelsea links
|Bayern plan contract talks with Robben and Ribery
|Guardiola lacks self-confidence and lives in fear, says Bayern doctor
|Brazil boss Tite pledges not to risk Neymar
|Besiktas on track to become European force, says Fernandes
|Buffon is the Maradona of goalkeepers – Nocerino
|Chelsea have a good chance at Barcelona - Zola
|History on Manchester United´s side, Roma eye another shutout - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Buffon: As long as I´m motivated, I´ll continue
|Tite turns to fresh faces for Neymar-less Brazil
|De Gea? If I were Real Madrid, I´d think of another player – Mourinho
|Coutinho backs Neymar´s Barcelona return
|Winning title against United not a motivation for Pep´s City
|A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – Kompany eyes title win against Man United
|Manchester City march on - the staggering stats behind the Premier League leaders
|Stoke City 0 Manchester City 2: David Silva inspires routine win in Aguero´s absence
|BREAKING NEWS: Southampton sack Pellegrino amid dismal run
|´Worried´ Montella expecting Manchester United to attack Sevilla
|AFC Champions League: Al Duhail through amid late drama in Tashkent
|Drogba to retire at end of USL season
|Mourinho hails ´humble´ McTominay
|Messi applauded upon return to Barca training after birth of son
|Mourinho: Anything is possible if United reach Champions League quarters
|Hamburg sack Hollerbach, promote Titz
|Worst manager in Premier League history - Mourinho slams De Boer over Rashford claim
|Carragher should not lose Sky job - Neville
|Greek Superleague suspended after PAOK president invades pitch with gun
|Manchester United midfielder Carrick to retire
|Carragher suspended by Sky for spitting at fan
|Tianjin Quanjian strongly deny Iniesta rumours
|Pogba misses United training ahead of Sevilla clash
|Sigurdsson facing several weeks out with knee injury
|McTominay called up to Scotland squad
|´Bold decisions´ needed in wake of PAOK-AEK unrest
|´You´re a woman, I won´t tell you to f*** off´ - Sarri turns air blue as Napoli falter
|He just loves to assist - Ozil lends helping hand at Arsenal training ground
|Klopp dismisses Alexander-Arnold criticism
|Inter lack the quality of Napoli – Spalletti
|Sarri calls on Napoli to keep fighting
|Mourinho happy with Klopp decision
|Liverpool great Carragher apologises for spitting at Man United fan
|MLS Review: New York City, Atlanta claim wins
|Greek derby postponed as angry PAOK owner storms pitch
|Grateful Guardiola unsure over long-term future at Manchester City
|Strong Silva to miss Abu Dhabi trip, Guardiola confirms
|Inter 0 Napoli 0: Advantage Juventus as Sarri´s men drop points again
|Batshuayi relieved after breaking dry spell with match-winning double
|Prestigious Milan jersey had affected Andre – Gattuso revels in Silva´s late show
|Allegri wants Juventus to avoid Real Madrid & Barcelona in Champions League
|I talk about reality - Simeone ignoring Griezmann speculation
|Genoa 0 AC Milan 1: Silva lining for Rossoneri after Europa woe
|Borussia Dortmund 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 2: Substitute Batshuayi to the rescue in dramatic finale
|Kane injury leaves Pochettino ´concerned´
|From hell to heaven in a week – Wenger salutes Cech response
|Bellerin fires back at Deeney as row continues
|Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 4: Kane injured as Spurs come from behind
|Allegri: Juventus have won nothing yet
|Nottingham Forest 0 Derby County 0: Huddlestone sees red in stalemate
|Atletico Madrid 3 Celta Vigo 0: Griezmann the star as Simeone´s side cruise
|Kane limps out of Bournemouth clash
|We deserved it - Rodgers revels in derby win over Rangers
|Cech penalty save crucial to victory – Wenger
|Cech finally reaches 200 Premier League clean sheets
|Aguero ruled out of Stoke clash
|Juventus 2 Udinese 0: Dybala double sends Allegri´s men top
|Wenger racks up 700th Arsenal win
|Wenger 700 wins: Tracking Arsenal´s highs and lows via the Frenchman´s landmark victories
|Arsenal 3 Watford 0: Wenger´s 700th win arrests Premier League losing run
|Pochettino claims are totally unfounded – Marotta
|Arsenal score landmark Premier League goal against Watford
|Ozil breaks Cantona assist record
|Rangers 2 Celtic 3: Edouard the hero as Rodgers reigns again at Ibrox
|We will always have our own identity - Vertonghen responds to Chiellini´s criticism
|Muller and Pizarro name horse after Heynckes
|Bayern´s Tolisso suffered ´severe bruising´ in Hamburg rout
|Sullivan ´hit by coin´ in West Ham stadium unrest - Brooking
|Captain Forever - Fiorentina pay emotional Astori tributes
|Madrid on another level to PSG, says Mbappe
|Barcelona agree option to sign Arthur
|Where were the police? Sullivan slams West Ham stadium security
|Arsenal legend Vieira hurt by Wenger criticism
|Arsenal players ´lead by example´ - Iwobi
|Moratti: Inter´s like loving a beautiful woman who is difficult and spoilt
|MLS Review: Carlos Vela strikes as LAFC continue perfect start
|It was important for PSG to bounce back from Champions League exit – Emery
|Valverde refuses to rule Real Madrid out of LaLiga title race
|Rakitic: I´d open the door for Neymar to return to Barcelona