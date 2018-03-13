Related

History on Manchester United´s side, Roma eye another shutout - Champions League in Opta numbers

13 March 2018 09:00

The quarter-final line-up for the Champions League will be completed this week, with Tuesday's ties both finely balanced.

Manchester United had David de Gea to thank for a battling 0-0 draw in Sevilla, but will be hoping to spend more time on the front foot at Old Trafford.

Roma have the benefit of an away goal from the first leg against Shakhtar Donetsk, but will need to score at least once to progress after losing 2-1.

Here we look at some of the best Opta numbers ahead of the two matches.

 

Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk

4 - Shakhtar Donetsk have won four of their five competitive games against Roma (L1), all in the Champions League.

52 - More than half of the teams who lose the first leg of a Champions League knockout game away from home 2-1 end up progressing (52 per cent - 12/23).

4 - However, Roma have been eliminated from all four Champions League knockout ties in which they have lost the first leg (home or away).

1 - The Ukrainian side are aiming to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign – which they did so by beating Roma 6-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

3 -The Italian side have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Champions League home games, winning the last two (D1).

 

Manchester United v Sevilla

1 - Manchester United have only lost one of their last nine home Champions League games against Spanish sides (W5 D3), that came against Real Madrid at this stage in 2012-13.

70 - Of the away sides who have drawn the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie 0-0, 70 per cent end up progressing to the next round (21/30).

15 - Manchester United haven't managed to score more than one goal in any of their last 15 Champions League encounters with Spanish opposition (seven goals in total).

0 - Sevilla have never won a Champions League game in England (D1 L3), with that one draw coming at Liverpool in this season's group stages.

1 - Starting with the 2011 final, Manchester United have only won one of their last eight Champions League knockout games (D3 L4).

7 - Jose Mourinho has only lost seven of his previous 69 Champions League home games as manager (W48 D14), though five of those defeats have been against Spanish opposition.

