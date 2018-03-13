Champions League draw can´t come soon enough - Salah trolls Manchester United

Mohamed Salah was quick to troll Manchester United after Jose Mourinho's side were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Wissam Ben Yedder came off the bench to score a brace and send Sevilla through to the quarter-finals, United exiting 2-1 on aggregate after Romelu Lukaku's consolation.

Salah was anonymous as Liverpool lost 2-1 against United in the Premier League on Saturday, with Mourinho's men tightening their grip on second place in the table.

But the Egypt international, joint-top scorer in the league this season, was speedy to show off about Liverpool's place in the quarter-finals.

The UCL draw can't come soon enough — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) March 13, 2018

"The UCL draw can't come soon enough," Salah wrote on Twitter, following by a smiling emoji.

Liverpool knocked out Porto 5-0 on aggregate to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp's men finding out their next opponents on Friday.