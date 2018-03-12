Related

Article

´Worried´ Montella expecting Manchester United to attack Sevilla

12 March 2018 21:37

Vincenzo Montella acknowledged Manchester United have the players to worry him and he expects his Sevilla side to face a "very offensive" opponent at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Sevilla travel to Manchester having drawn 0-0 with Jose Mourinho's men at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 21 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

It was seen as a missed opportunity for Sevilla, given they controlled much of the game and saw Luis Muriel denied a goal by a remarkable David de Gea save just before half-time.

United have won all three of their matches since drawing in Seville, including coming from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 and Saturday's 2-1 triumph over in-form Liverpool.

While Sevilla have lost two of their four league games since, with Valencia leaving Andalusia with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

And Montella is well aware of the task facing his side as they look to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time.

"I am as worried as I was in the first leg, because United have a strong physical and technical level," Montella told reporters on Monday.

"It is normal [to be worried] – they are top-level players and they have technique, physical prowess and strength.

"Looking at the first-leg team, his [Mourinho's] side had very offensive players like [Alexis] Sanchez, [Romelu] Lukaku, et cetera. Tomorrow, it will be the same, a Manchester United with very offensive players.

"We played an excellent match in the first leg, we have to play that to 180 minutes now.

"We have another chance tomorrow [Tuesday], we know that United have beaten Chelsea and Liverpool and have come back against Crystal Palace.

"They're on a roll, but we hope to interrupt United's good run. Mourinho is not used to losing at home, so maybe it'll be good to just draw 1-1."

Montella's side head to Manchester with some injury problems, particularly in defence.

Sebastian Corchia and his right-back deputy Jesus Navas are both out injured, meaning Montella is going to have to shuffle his back, though he is adamant he will not be switching to a back three as a result.

"In a game like this, at the highest level, it is important to keep the same principles of your game," Montella said.

"You cannot play differently. We will have four defenders and I have to decide which players.

"I do not have many options for right-back. One can be [left-back, Sergio] Escudero and the others can be [Gabriel] Mercado and [Simon] Kjaer. That will be the choice."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 13 March

02:21 Coutinho backs Neymar´s Barcelona return
01:01 Winning title against United not a motivation for Pep´s City

Monday 12 March

23:47 A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – Kompany eyes title win against Man United
23:36 Manchester City march on - the staggering stats behind the Premier League leaders
22:54 Stoke City 0 Manchester City 2: David Silva inspires routine win in Aguero´s absence
21:51 BREAKING NEWS: Southampton sack Pellegrino amid dismal run
21:37 ´Worried´ Montella expecting Manchester United to attack Sevilla
20:04 AFC Champions League: Al Duhail through amid late drama in Tashkent
19:14 Drogba to retire at end of USL season
18:28 Mourinho hails ´humble´ McTominay
18:07 Messi applauded upon return to Barca training after birth of son
18:01 Mourinho: Anything is possible if United reach Champions League quarters
17:11 Hamburg sack Hollerbach, promote Titz
17:03 Worst manager in Premier League history - Mourinho slams De Boer over Rashford claim
16:31 Carragher should not lose Sky job - Neville
15:35 Greek Superleague suspended after PAOK president invades pitch with gun
15:30 Manchester United midfielder Carrick to retire
15:21 Carragher suspended by Sky for spitting at fan
14:34 Tianjin Quanjian strongly deny Iniesta rumours
14:22 Pogba misses United training ahead of Sevilla clash
13:59 Sigurdsson facing several weeks out with knee injury
13:04 McTominay called up to Scotland squad
12:48 ´Bold decisions´ needed in wake of PAOK-AEK unrest
11:10 ´You´re a woman, I won´t tell you to f*** off´ - Sarri turns air blue as Napoli falter
10:11 He just loves to assist - Ozil lends helping hand at Arsenal training ground
09:20 Klopp dismisses Alexander-Arnold criticism
06:19 Inter lack the quality of Napoli – Spalletti
05:52 Sarri calls on Napoli to keep fighting
04:46 Mourinho happy with Klopp decision
01:41 Liverpool great Carragher apologises for spitting at Man United fan
01:40 MLS Review: New York City, Atlanta claim wins
00:45 Greek derby postponed as angry PAOK owner storms pitch

Sunday 11 March

23:30 Grateful Guardiola unsure over long-term future at Manchester City
23:30 Strong Silva to miss Abu Dhabi trip, Guardiola confirms
22:48 Inter 0 Napoli 0: Advantage Juventus as Sarri´s men drop points again
21:10 Batshuayi relieved after breaking dry spell with match-winning double
21:10 Prestigious Milan jersey had affected Andre – Gattuso revels in Silva´s late show
21:01 Allegri wants Juventus to avoid Real Madrid & Barcelona in Champions League
20:29 I talk about reality - Simeone ignoring Griezmann speculation
20:08 Genoa 0 AC Milan 1: Silva lining for Rossoneri after Europa woe
20:02 Borussia Dortmund 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 2: Substitute Batshuayi to the rescue in dramatic finale
19:50 Kane injury leaves Pochettino ´concerned´
19:26 From hell to heaven in a week – Wenger salutes Cech response
19:16 Bellerin fires back at Deeney as row continues
18:55 Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 4: Kane injured as Spurs come from behind
18:41 Allegri: Juventus have won nothing yet
18:12 Nottingham Forest 0 Derby County 0: Huddlestone sees red in stalemate
18:04 Atletico Madrid 3 Celta Vigo 0: Griezmann the star as Simeone´s side cruise
17:54 Kane limps out of Bournemouth clash
17:48 We deserved it - Rodgers revels in derby win over Rangers
17:36 Cech penalty save crucial to victory – Wenger
17:10 Cech finally reaches 200 Premier League clean sheets
17:00 Aguero ruled out of Stoke clash
16:54 Juventus 2 Udinese 0: Dybala double sends Allegri´s men top
16:36 Wenger racks up 700th Arsenal win
16:27 Wenger 700 wins: Tracking Arsenal´s highs and lows via the Frenchman´s landmark victories
16:27 Arsenal 3 Watford 0: Wenger´s 700th win arrests Premier League losing run
16:18 Pochettino claims are totally unfounded – Marotta
15:27 Arsenal score landmark Premier League goal against Watford
15:19 Ozil breaks Cantona assist record
15:03 Rangers 2 Celtic 3: Edouard the hero as Rodgers reigns again at Ibrox
14:45 We will always have our own identity - Vertonghen responds to Chiellini´s criticism
14:32 Muller and Pizarro name horse after Heynckes
14:13 Bayern´s Tolisso suffered ´severe bruising´ in Hamburg rout
13:40 Sullivan ´hit by coin´ in West Ham stadium unrest - Brooking
13:13 Captain Forever - Fiorentina pay emotional Astori tributes
12:40 Madrid on another level to PSG, says Mbappe
11:57 Barcelona agree option to sign Arthur
11:39 Where were the police? Sullivan slams West Ham stadium security
10:40 Arsenal legend Vieira hurt by Wenger criticism
10:16 Arsenal players ´lead by example´ - Iwobi
06:21 Moratti: Inter´s like loving a beautiful woman who is difficult and spoilt
05:39 MLS Review: Carlos Vela strikes as LAFC continue perfect start
04:21 It was important for PSG to bounce back from Champions League exit – Emery
03:53 Valverde refuses to rule Real Madrid out of LaLiga title race
02:46 Rakitic: I´d open the door for Neymar to return to Barcelona

Facebook

18+ GambleAware