Mourinho hails ´humble´ McTominay

Jose Mourinho believes Scott McTominay's humble nature and willingness to learn is behind the Manchester United midfielder's rapid rise.
The 21-year-old has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at Old Trafford this season and was rewarded with a maiden call-up into the Scotland squad on Monday for forthcoming friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary.
McTominay, who was born in Lancaster so is also eligible to play for England, played a key role in United's recent matches against Sevilla, Chelsea and Liverpool.
Ahead of the return against the LaLiga side in the Champions League, Mourinho praised the youngster's studious approach to his profession
"He's playing well. He is using every minute on the pitch and outside the pitch to learn," said the United boss, whose side shared a 0-0 draw at Sevilla in the first leg of the last-16 tie.
"He's humble, he wants to learn. He doesn't want headlines or flashes. He just wants to work, improve and be useful for his team
"He was progressively getting chances to play. He got the injuries of Michael Carrick, [Marouane] Fellaini, [Paul] Pogba and [Ander] Herrera – basically all of the midfield players I have.
"He was getting minutes and getting experience and the best way to improve is to be on the pitch. He is a good learner."
Man Utd v Liverpool is what it’s all about So happy for this win Amazing support as usual pic.twitter.com/UlIDt9zpUZ— Scott Mctominay (@mctominay10) March 10, 2018
Mourinho added: "I remember his beginning when he was not always on the bench but I was taking him with the team as an extra player.
"I remember him clearly in the dressing room, in the meetings eating every word, listening to everything.
"I think his humble nature is what is making him a good player for us."
