MLS Review: New York City, Atlanta claim wins

12 March 2018 01:40

New York City continued their perfect start to the MLS season, while Atlanta United also claimed a win on Sunday.

City made it two wins from as many matches to begin the campaign with a 2-1 victory over LA Galaxy at Yankee Stadium.

Anton Tinnerholm opened the scoring midway through the first half with a powerful strike that went in off the crossbar.

City went 2-0 up in the 33rd minute as David Villa put away a simple finish for the hosts.

Jonathan dos Santos produced a classy close-range finish on the hour-mark for the Galaxy, who had former Chelsea and England star Ashley Cole sent off late.

The result saw City join Columbus Crew as the only two teams on six points in the Eastern Conference, while the loss was Galaxy's first of the season.

Atlanta got their season going with a 3-1 win over DC United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Josef Martinez tapped in a Hector Villalba pass to make it 1-0 for Atlanta in the 24th minute.

Miguel Almiron produced a stunning strike from the edge of the area to double the lead before Villalba headed in a third for the hosts.

Darren Mattocks pulled a goal back for DC, but Atlanta saw out their first win of the season.

