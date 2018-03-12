McTominay called up to Scotland squad

Scott McTominay's international career will be spent with Scotland after he was called up to the squad for their friendlies with Costa Rica and Hungary.

The Manchester United midfielder is eligible for both Scotland and England, with his emergence under Jose Mourinho leading to much conjecture over which nation he should choose to play for.

Lancaster-born McTominay has previously stated he sees his international future with the country of his father and reportedly pledged to represent Scotland this month following a meeting Alex McLeish.

And he is in line to make his debut for Scotland after McLeish included him as one of six new faces in his first squad since being re-appointed as manager in February.

Jon McLaughlin, Barry Douglas, Dylan McGeouch, Scott McKenna and Oliver McBurnie also receive their first call-ups.

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie, Fulham captain Tom Cairney and Rangers' Russell Martin have been recalled to the squad.

Scotland face Costa Rica on March 23 at Hampden Park before travelling to Budapest to take on Hungary four days later.

McLeish was appointed for a second time after Gordon Strachan was unable to lead them to the World Cup finals. Scotland have not featured at a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, where they were eliminated in the group stage.