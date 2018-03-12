Related

Article

Manchester City march on - the staggering stats behind the Premier League leaders

12 March 2018 23:36

Manchester City's march towards the Premier League title continued at Stoke City on Monday, with Pep Guardiola's side improving on their already-impressive stats, according to Opta data.

Two goals from David Silva wrapped up a 2-0 victory at the bet365 Stadium, the Spaniard showing his composure to beat Jack Butland with crisp, clinical finishes.

City's win restores their 16-point advantage at the top of the table, and they could be crowned champions against fierce rivals Manchester United in early April.

A fourth triumph in a row moves City onto 81 points from 30 games - three more than they achieved in the entirety of last season.

Silva's double also saw the league leaders rack up their 84th and 85th goals, taking them to a tally only 11 teams have ever bettered in a completed Premier League campaign.

While Silva will rightly take a lot of the plaudits, a special mention should also go to the returning Gabriel Jesus, who made his first league start of 2018.

The Brazilian has now played 31 Premier League games without losing, winning 26 and drawing five.

Only three players have better runs without defeat in the division – Jens Lehmann (47), Arjen Robben and Didier Drogba (both 37).

