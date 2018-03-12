Vincent Kompany says Manchester City's squad are well aware they could have a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to win the Premier League title against rivals Manchester United next month.
City cruised to a straightforward 2-0 win over Stoke City on Monday, with David Silva scoring both goals at the bet365 Stadium.
The result edges them closer to their seemingly inevitable Premier League title triumph and restores their 16-point lead over United.
City are not in league action again until March 31 when they face Everton and then they host their local rivals on April 7, a match in which they could clinch the title.
And the significance of that is not lost on Kompany.
"I think everybody in the blue side of Manchester knows it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," City's captain told Sky Sports.
Taking another step closer together... #mancity pic.twitter.com/mbHN5T26bd— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 12, 2018
"But steady, we've one more game before United, which will be difficult, and then we see. I'm sure it won't be handed to us.
"It's that time of year where you feel every win takes you one step close to your goal.
"The manager said it before the game, we'll look to keep this standard until end of season and hopefully into next season as well.
"We look to the long-term and that's why the drive is still there."
Silva sparkled yet again for City, leading the way with his match-winning brace.
And not even he knows how he manages to consistently play so well given the distractions in his private life - the midfielder's having been left fighting for his life following his premature birth in December.
"I don't know, but when I play football I forget, I forget everything," he said. "But it's good for me to play.
"I know in my private life it's a very hard moment, but my son is fighting and I'm very happy because he's getting better and getting stronger."
|A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – Kompany eyes title win against Man United
|Manchester City march on - the staggering stats behind the Premier League leaders
|Stoke City 0 Manchester City 2: David Silva inspires routine win in Aguero´s absence
|BREAKING NEWS: Southampton sack Pellegrino amid dismal run
|´Worried´ Montella expecting Manchester United to attack Sevilla
|AFC Champions League: Al Duhail through amid late drama in Tashkent
|Drogba to retire at end of USL season
|Mourinho hails ´humble´ McTominay
|Messi applauded upon return to Barca training after birth of son
|Mourinho: Anything is possible if United reach Champions League quarters
|Hamburg sack Hollerbach, promote Titz
|Worst manager in Premier League history - Mourinho slams De Boer over Rashford claim
|Carragher should not lose Sky job - Neville
|Greek Superleague suspended after PAOK president invades pitch with gun
|Manchester United midfielder Carrick to retire
|Carragher suspended by Sky for spitting at fan
|Tianjin Quanjian strongly deny Iniesta rumours
|Pogba misses United training ahead of Sevilla clash
|Sigurdsson facing several weeks out with knee injury
|McTominay called up to Scotland squad
|´Bold decisions´ needed in wake of PAOK-AEK unrest
|´You´re a woman, I won´t tell you to f*** off´ - Sarri turns air blue as Napoli falter
|He just loves to assist - Ozil lends helping hand at Arsenal training ground
|Klopp dismisses Alexander-Arnold criticism
|Inter lack the quality of Napoli – Spalletti
|Sarri calls on Napoli to keep fighting
|Mourinho happy with Klopp decision
|Liverpool great Carragher apologises for spitting at Man United fan
|MLS Review: New York City, Atlanta claim wins
|Greek derby postponed as angry PAOK owner storms pitch
|Grateful Guardiola unsure over long-term future at Manchester City
|Strong Silva to miss Abu Dhabi trip, Guardiola confirms
|Inter 0 Napoli 0: Advantage Juventus as Sarri´s men drop points again
|Batshuayi relieved after breaking dry spell with match-winning double
|Prestigious Milan jersey had affected Andre – Gattuso revels in Silva´s late show
|Allegri wants Juventus to avoid Real Madrid & Barcelona in Champions League
|I talk about reality - Simeone ignoring Griezmann speculation
|Genoa 0 AC Milan 1: Silva lining for Rossoneri after Europa woe
|Borussia Dortmund 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 2: Substitute Batshuayi to the rescue in dramatic finale
|Kane injury leaves Pochettino ´concerned´
|From hell to heaven in a week – Wenger salutes Cech response
|Bellerin fires back at Deeney as row continues
|Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 4: Kane injured as Spurs come from behind
|Allegri: Juventus have won nothing yet
|Nottingham Forest 0 Derby County 0: Huddlestone sees red in stalemate
|Atletico Madrid 3 Celta Vigo 0: Griezmann the star as Simeone´s side cruise
|Kane limps out of Bournemouth clash
|We deserved it - Rodgers revels in derby win over Rangers
|Cech penalty save crucial to victory – Wenger
|Cech finally reaches 200 Premier League clean sheets
|Aguero ruled out of Stoke clash
|Juventus 2 Udinese 0: Dybala double sends Allegri´s men top
|Wenger racks up 700th Arsenal win
|Wenger 700 wins: Tracking Arsenal´s highs and lows via the Frenchman´s landmark victories
|Arsenal 3 Watford 0: Wenger´s 700th win arrests Premier League losing run
|Pochettino claims are totally unfounded – Marotta
|Arsenal score landmark Premier League goal against Watford
|Ozil breaks Cantona assist record
|Rangers 2 Celtic 3: Edouard the hero as Rodgers reigns again at Ibrox
|We will always have our own identity - Vertonghen responds to Chiellini´s criticism
|Muller and Pizarro name horse after Heynckes
|Bayern´s Tolisso suffered ´severe bruising´ in Hamburg rout
|Sullivan ´hit by coin´ in West Ham stadium unrest - Brooking
|Captain Forever - Fiorentina pay emotional Astori tributes
|Madrid on another level to PSG, says Mbappe
|Barcelona agree option to sign Arthur
|Where were the police? Sullivan slams West Ham stadium security
|Arsenal legend Vieira hurt by Wenger criticism
|Arsenal players ´lead by example´ - Iwobi
|Moratti: Inter´s like loving a beautiful woman who is difficult and spoilt
|MLS Review: Carlos Vela strikes as LAFC continue perfect start
|It was important for PSG to bounce back from Champions League exit – Emery
|Valverde refuses to rule Real Madrid out of LaLiga title race
|Rakitic: I´d open the door for Neymar to return to Barcelona