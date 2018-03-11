Wenger 700 wins: Tracking Arsenal´s highs and lows via the Frenchman´s landmark victories

Arsene Wenger has endured a miserable season, with calls growing for the long-serving Arsenal manager to step down at the end of the current campaign.
His relationship with the Gunners fans may have turned sour in recent years but his longevity in the role - he was appointed in 1996 - means he continues to break records.
The latest was brought up on Sunday as his side saw off Watford at the Emirates to record Wenger's 700th win in all competitions at the Arsenal helm.
Here, we look at each of his landmark wins on the way to 700, assessing how he built Arsenal to the top of the Premier League - and took them back down.
Win 1 - 12/10/1996 - Premier League v Blackburn Rovers
Wenger took over early in the 1996-97 Premier League campaign after his contract at Japanese club Grampus Eight was mutually terminated.
The Frenchman's arrival was initially viewed with some suspicion - foreign managers were a rarity in English football at the time - but he got up and running with a win. Ian Wright scored both goals in a 2-0 victory at Blackburn Rovers, who had won the title 16 months earlier.
Arsenal went on to finish third in the league in Wenger's debut year, missing out on Champions League qualification to Newcastle United on goal difference. The cups were a disappointment, though, Wenger's side exiting each of the League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup early.
Off the pitch, Wenger's approach was proving revolutionary, with his enforced adoption of a healthy diet paving the way for footballers to start treating their bodies like professional athletes, the Gunners having previously been famed for the club's drinking culture. But others would soon catch up.
Win 100 - 16/03/2000 - UEFA Cup v Werder Bremen
It took three-and-a-half years for Wenger to reach 100 Arsenal wins, although he had already collected his first double, with a 2-0 success at home to Werder Bremen bringing up three figures.
Thierry Henry and Freddie Ljungberg were on target as the Gunners marched on in a run that took them to the UEFA Cup final, where they faced Galatasaray in Copenhagen. Arsenal lost on penalties and European success continues to elude Wenger - could this season's Europa League break their continental drought under the Frenchman?
Arsenal won nothing in the 1999-2000 season, finishing a massive 18 points behind Premier League champions Manchester United, led by Wenger's great rival Alex Ferguson.
Win 200 - 26/12/2002 - Premier League v West Brom
Arsenal were runners-up again in the 2002-03 season, but Wenger reached 200 wins in charge with a 2-1 triumph at West Brom - Henry hitting a late winner to snatch the points at The Hawthorns. They were closer to Ferguson's United this time, finishing just five points behind the champions.
FA Cup glory - the third time Arsenal had won the trophy under Wenger - ended the campaign on a high as the Gunners beat Southampton 1-0 in Cardiff thanks to Robert Pires' first-half goal.
But there was disappointment in Europe, which was becoming a regular occurrence, as Arsenal were knocked out in the second group stage of the Champions League.
Win 300 - 19/11/2005 - Premier League v Wigan Athletic
Henry assumed the club captaincy for the 2005-06 season and the France international hit a brace in a 3-2 win at Wigan to bring up 300 Arsenal wins for Wenger in what was Arsenal's final season at Highbury.
Arsenal finished fourth in the Premier League, narrowly pipping Tottenham for Champions League qualification, the club ending the season without a trophy.
The stadium move was a useful mark to split Wenger's reign into two distinct eras: one where they were on the rise - peaking with the Invincibles and the incredible 49-game unbeaten run - and then the subsequent slow, painful decline.
Win 400 - 25/11/2008 - Champions League v Dynamo Kiev
A touch over three years later came win number 400 - a 1-0 home triumph against Dynamo Kiev in the group stages of the Champions League, earned thanks to Nicklas Bendtner's late strike.
Having lost in the 2005-2006 final to Barcelona, Arsenal were perilously close to European glory again, but the Gunners lost an all-English semi-final to that man Ferguson, the Scot's United side triumphing 4-1 on aggregate.
Arsenal finished fourth - again - 18 points behind champions United - again - and without a trophy... again.
Win 500 - 21/12/2011 - Premier League v Aston Villa
It was a late goal that brought up win number 500 for Wenger too, Yossi Benayoun earning a 2-1 away victory against Aston Villa a little over three years later.
Wenger was deep in his nine-year trophy drought at this stage, the Gunners finishing third in the Premier League, 19 points behind champions Manchester City and they were never in contention in a cup competition either.
With hindsight, it is arguable Arsenal should have made a change of manager around this stage. Although they were securing Champions League qualification to keep the money pouring in, trophies were eluding the club.
Win 600 - 15/02/2015 - FA Cup v Middlesbrough
The FA Cup has kept Wenger afloat in recent years and the Gunners won the tournament again in 2015, bringing up his 600th win in the fifth round against Middlesbrough - Olivier Giroud scoring a brace in a 2-0 home success.
A 4-0 drubbing of Aston Villa in the final gave Wenger his sixth FA Cup and ended a long drought without a trophy - he is the most successful manager in the history of the competition.
Elsewhere, though, it was a familiar story as Arsenal stumbled out against Monaco in the first knockout round in the Champions League and finished fourth in the league, 12 points behind winners Chelsea.
6 - Arsene Wenger is only the second manager to win six FA Cups, joining Aston Villa's George Ramsay. Professor.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 30, 2015
Win 700 - 11/03/2018 - Premier League v Watford
The 2017-18 season has been a tough watch for Gunners fans, but a 3-0 defeat of Watford ended a run of three consecutive defeats in the Premier League.
Wenger's men look set to miss out on Champions League qualification for the second season in a row, but with January arrivals Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting in a much-improved performance against the Hornets, perhaps a corner has been turned.
Whether Wenger gets the opportunity to lead Arsenal into yet another season - although his contract has another year to run - remains to be seen.
|Nottingham Forest 0 Derby County 0: Huddlestone sees red in stalemate
|Atletico Madrid 3 Celta Vigo 0: Griezmann the star as Simeone´s side cruise
|Kane limps out of Bournemouth clash
|We deserved it - Rodgers revels in derby win over Rangers
|Cech penalty save crucial to victory – Wenger
|Cech finally reaches 200 Premier League clean sheets
|Aguero ruled out of Stoke clash
|Juventus 2 Udinese 0: Dybala double sends Allegri´s men top
|Wenger racks up 700th Arsenal win
|Wenger 700 wins: Tracking Arsenal´s highs and lows via the Frenchman´s landmark victories
|Arsenal 3 Watford 0: Wenger´s 700th win arrests Premier League losing run
|Pochettino claims are totally unfounded – Marotta
|Arsenal score landmark Premier League goal against Watford
|Ozil breaks Cantona assist record
|Rangers 2 Celtic 3: Edouard the hero as Rodgers reigns again at Ibrox
|We will always have our own identity - Vertonghen responds to Chiellini´s criticism
|Muller and Pizarro name horse after Heynckes
|Bayern´s Tolisso suffered ´severe bruising´ in Hamburg rout
|Sullivan ´hit by coin´ in West Ham stadium unrest - Brooking
|Captain Forever - Fiorentina pay emotional Astori tributes
|Madrid on another level to PSG, says Mbappe
|Barcelona agree option to sign Arthur
|Where were the police? Sullivan slams West Ham stadium security
|Arsenal legend Vieira hurt by Wenger criticism
|Arsenal players ´lead by example´ - Iwobi
|Moratti: Inter´s like loving a beautiful woman who is difficult and spoilt
|MLS Review: Carlos Vela strikes as LAFC continue perfect start
|It was important for PSG to bounce back from Champions League exit – Emery
|Valverde refuses to rule Real Madrid out of LaLiga title race
|Rakitic: I´d open the door for Neymar to return to Barcelona
|Lille players targeted by fan fury
|Dazzling Dembele draws Coutinho praise
|When fans whistle Emery, they whistle the whole team - Mbappe
|Malaga 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez and Coutinho cheer absent father Messi
|Spalletti follows Sarri´s lead as Inter prepare for ´very strong´ Napoli
|Suarez completes LaLiga set with goal against Malaga
|Conte salutes ´fantastic´ Willian
|Conte unconcerned by Chelsea profligacy
|AC Milan must be angry after Arsenal defeat - Gattuso demands reaction
|Championship Review: Villa stun leaders Wolves, Cardiff close gap at top
|Embattled Pardew slams Krychowiak and awaits West Brom talks
|Moyes: Referee did not consider abandonment despite pitch invasions
|West Ham fans not a danger to players, says Burnley boss Dyche
|Zero shots but battling draw is one of Swansea´s best, says proud Carvalhal
|Chelsea 2 Crystal Palace 1: Willian scores again as champions bounce back
|Pellegrino: Southampton didn´t represent club values in Newcastle loss
|Tolisso in a lot of pain – Bayern boss Heynckes
|Allardyce lauds Everton´s ´masterful´ Rooney
|I feared ref was watching Gary Neville - Mourinho explains Rashford substitution
|Noble defends reaction to West Ham pitch invader
|We need to stick together - Moyes issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
|West Ham launch investigation into London Stadium crowd trouble
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Metz 0: Nkunku stars as PSG run riot
|Chance to show some ´cojones´ - Wilshere mocks Watford striker Deeney
|West Brom 1 Leicester City 4: Vardy, Mahrez, Iheanacho and Iborra pile misery on Pardew
|Huddersfield Town 0 Swansea City 0: Terriers miss chance after Jordan Ayew´s early dismissal
|West Ham 0 Burnley 3: Wood double overshadowed by crowd issues
|Everton 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Toffees enjoy home comforts despite Rooney penalty miss
|Newcastle United 3 Southampton 0: Magpies go five clear of drop & pile pressure on Pellegrino
|Ugly scenes as West Ham fans interrupt Premier League game and scuffle in stands
|Bayern Munich 6 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hat-trick brings title within reach
|Clinical Rashford delights Man Utd boss Mourinho
|Ronaldo is from another galaxy, says Zidane
|Lewandowski breaks Elber´s goal record at Bayern Munich
|Man United always in control – Mourinho revels in win over Liverpool
|Two-goal Rashford relaxed over England place
|He s**t himself a little - Zidane explains Ramos´ mid-game exit
|Klopp rues ´clear penalty´ not being given after Liverpool loss
|Juve can´t take their foot off the gas - Allegri
|Generous, positive, altruistic and sorely missed – Pioli pays tribute to Astori
|Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1: Rashford double secures huge victory
|Oblak back as Simeone plans to shuffle his pack for Celta Vigo
|Eibar 1 Real Madrid 2: Two-goal Ronaldo rescues Zidane´s men late on
|Bienvenido Ciro! - Messi confirms birth of third child
|A-League Review: Hamill stars in Wanderers rout, Glory stay in the hunt
|Bernardo Silva eyes ´special´ Man City triumph against rivals United
|Pogba sits out Manchester United v Liverpool
|Messi to miss Barcelona´s trip to Malaga for ´personal reasons´
|Lukaku wants to be a more ´all-round´ striker than Kane
|Pochettino: Tottenham should pressure referees like Juventus
|United can win Champions League as Vidic reveals he almost joined Liverpool
|Guardiola: I don´t like Mondays
|Liverpool aren´t the perfect team – Mourinho says United can exploit weaknesses
|Mourinho expects more from Sanchez next season
|Italy, Poland, Portugal interested in holding Nations League Finals
|Conte to use Hazard as false nine again
|Wenger won´t go mad over Deeney row
|Strasbourg 1 Monaco 3: Jovetic, Lopes and Fabinho on target as visitors march on
|Roma 3 Torino 0: Manolas dedicates header to Astori
|Mainz 0 Schalke 1: Tedesco´s men tighten grip on second spot
|Mata: Manchester United-Liverpool the biggest game in English football
|Stoger demands response after Europa League nightmare
|Guardiola asked Tite about Shakhtar´s Fred
|Tours teenage midfielder Thomas Rodriguez dies
|It doesn´t bother me if Wolves sign Neymar - Warnock
|Heynckes hints at Bayern Munich stay
|Barcelona captain Iniesta doubtful for Chelsea - Valverde
|Valverde rejects speculation Neymar could return to Barcelona
|Rodgers: Rangers need to win Old Firm derby
|Reus signs new Dortmund deal
|Guardiola fined by FA over yellow ribbon protest
|Hamann unconvinced by misfiring Alexis Sanchez
|Tottenham can be one of Europe´s biggest clubs - Pochettino
|Emery unconcerned by PSG sack reports
|John Terry has been a big loss - Conte
|I love his attitude, I love his character - Mourinho lavishes praise on Lukaku
|It´s all about winning - Klopp interested in points, not footballing philosophies
|Kane not talking about Tottenham future - Pochettino
|I don´t get rivalries - Liverpool match not special one for Mourinho
|Guardiola dismisses contract extension claims
|N´Golo is fine - Conte plays down talk of long-term issue for Kante
|You have to suffer - Wenger reveals support from Ferguson
|Kimmich can be one of the faces of change at Bayern, insists Heynckes
|€400million transfer barrier could be broken - Zidane
|Madrid outcast Coentrao defends Zidane
|Joao Pedro suspended after Cagliari star fails drugs test
|Super Salah scoops Premier League award again
|You remember who wins - Juventus´ Barzagli taunts Napoli
|Germany star Kimmich renews at Bayern Munich
|Van Dijk relishing first taste of Manchester United v Liverpool
|Bayern´s Bundesliga march is boring, says Leno
|´Naive´ Australia are not Brazil, Barcelona or Ajax - Kalac expects Arnold to restore pride
|Donnarumma out? Milan confirm interest in Napoli´s Reina
|Lovren questions Man United style
|Thauvin did not break ankle, Garcia confirms
|Mancini: Zenit did not deserve away goal
|Stoger disappointed as Dortmund fall flat against Red Bull Salzburg
|AC Milan were scared against Arsenal – Bonucci