Valverde refuses to rule Real Madrid out of LaLiga title race

Barcelona may be 11 points clear atop the LaLiga table but head coach Ernesto Valverde insisted defending champions and bitter rivals Real Madrid are still in the title race.
Barca defeated bottom side Malaga 2-0 Saturday to move 11 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who are scheduled to play Celta Vigo Sunday.
Titleholders Madrid stayed within 15 points of Barca following their hard-fought 2-1 win at Eibar thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's brace.
Madrid only have eight games to overturn Barca's mammoth lead, however, Valverde refused to count Zinedine Zidane's men out.
"Of course there's a title race," Valverde told reporters after Barca preserved their unbeaten record. "While it's still mathematically possible, you can't rule anyone out.
"I won't rule [Madrid] out and they will do well not to rule themselves out, too."
The players and manager reflect on #MálagaBarça... pic.twitter.com/wdBmNveEEL— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 11, 2018
Lionel Messi missed the trip to Malaga following the birth of his third child but Barca had no issues, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho seeing off the 10-man hosts.
It was a comfortable outing for Barca, though Valverde accepted his team's minds were elsewhere ahead of next week's Champions League return leg against Chelsea.
The last-16 tie is evenly posted at 1-1 following the Stamford Bridge fixture.
"In the second half we began to subconsciously think about the match on Wednesday," said Valverde, who allayed injury concerns over full-backs Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba after the pair picked up knocks in the victory.
"Scoring early here was crucial, the red card made the match easier for us. We will have to suffer to progress past Chelsea."
@LaLiga— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 10, 2018
#ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/AACinWEOlt
Valverde also praised Ousmane Dembele following his performance, which also drew plaudits from team-mate Coutinho.
Dembele, whose first season in Spain has been ruined by injury, was the provider for Coutinho's goal approaching the half-hour mark after Suarez opened the scoring 13 minutes earlier.
"Dembele's a player that needs time, he's young," Valverde added. "We're Barca and there's a lot of pressure here, so for that reason there's been a lot of focus on him.
"He's had more success [against Malaga] than on other occasions but the good thing is that he always tries to get at opponents and to dribble. And he can also create, as we saw with the second goal. He took a step forward tonight and he helped us a lot. But there's still a way to go."
|Lille players targeted by fan fury
|Dazzling Dembele draws Coutinho praise
|When fans whistle Emery, they whistle the whole team - Mbappe
|Malaga 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez and Coutinho cheer absent father Messi
|Spalletti follows Sarri´s lead as Inter prepare for ´very strong´ Napoli
|Suarez completes LaLiga set with goal against Malaga
|Conte salutes ´fantastic´ Willian
|Conte unconcerned by Chelsea profligacy
|AC Milan must be angry after Arsenal defeat - Gattuso demands reaction
|Championship Review: Villa stun leaders Wolves, Cardiff close gap at top
|Embattled Pardew slams Krychowiak and awaits West Brom talks
|Moyes: Referee did not consider abandonment despite pitch invasions
|West Ham fans not a danger to players, says Burnley boss Dyche
|Zero shots but battling draw is one of Swansea´s best, says proud Carvalhal
|Chelsea 2 Crystal Palace 1: Willian scores again as champions bounce back
|Pellegrino: Southampton didn´t represent club values in Newcastle loss
|Tolisso in a lot of pain – Bayern boss Heynckes
|Allardyce lauds Everton´s ´masterful´ Rooney
|I feared ref was watching Gary Neville - Mourinho explains Rashford substitution
|Noble defends reaction to West Ham pitch invader
|We need to stick together - Moyes issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
|West Ham launch investigation into London Stadium crowd trouble
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Metz 0: Nkunku stars as PSG run riot
|Chance to show some ´cojones´ - Wilshere mocks Watford striker Deeney
|West Brom 1 Leicester City 4: Vardy, Mahrez, Iheanacho and Iborra pile misery on Pardew
|Huddersfield Town 0 Swansea City 0: Terriers miss chance after Jordan Ayew´s early dismissal
|West Ham 0 Burnley 3: Wood double overshadowed by crowd issues
|Everton 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Toffees enjoy home comforts despite Rooney penalty miss
|Newcastle United 3 Southampton 0: Magpies go five clear of drop & pile pressure on Pellegrino
|Ugly scenes as West Ham fans interrupt Premier League game and scuffle in stands
|Bayern Munich 6 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hat-trick brings title within reach
|Clinical Rashford delights Man Utd boss Mourinho
|Ronaldo is from another galaxy, says Zidane
|Lewandowski breaks Elber´s goal record at Bayern Munich
|Man United always in control – Mourinho revels in win over Liverpool
|Two-goal Rashford relaxed over England place
|He s**t himself a little - Zidane explains Ramos´ mid-game exit
|Klopp rues ´clear penalty´ not being given after Liverpool loss
|Juve can´t take their foot off the gas - Allegri
|Generous, positive, altruistic and sorely missed – Pioli pays tribute to Astori
|Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1: Rashford double secures huge victory
|Oblak back as Simeone plans to shuffle his pack for Celta Vigo
|Eibar 1 Real Madrid 2: Two-goal Ronaldo rescues Zidane´s men late on
|Bienvenido Ciro! - Messi confirms birth of third child
|A-League Review: Hamill stars in Wanderers rout, Glory stay in the hunt
|Bernardo Silva eyes ´special´ Man City triumph against rivals United
|Pogba sits out Manchester United v Liverpool
|Messi to miss Barcelona´s trip to Malaga for ´personal reasons´
|Lukaku wants to be a more ´all-round´ striker than Kane
|Pochettino: Tottenham should pressure referees like Juventus
|United can win Champions League as Vidic reveals he almost joined Liverpool
|Guardiola: I don´t like Mondays
|Liverpool aren´t the perfect team – Mourinho says United can exploit weaknesses
|Mourinho expects more from Sanchez next season
|Italy, Poland, Portugal interested in holding Nations League Finals
|Conte to use Hazard as false nine again
|Wenger won´t go mad over Deeney row
|Strasbourg 1 Monaco 3: Jovetic, Lopes and Fabinho on target as visitors march on
|Roma 3 Torino 0: Manolas dedicates header to Astori
|Mainz 0 Schalke 1: Tedesco´s men tighten grip on second spot
|Mata: Manchester United-Liverpool the biggest game in English football
|Stoger demands response after Europa League nightmare
|Guardiola asked Tite about Shakhtar´s Fred
|Tours teenage midfielder Thomas Rodriguez dies
|It doesn´t bother me if Wolves sign Neymar - Warnock
|Heynckes hints at Bayern Munich stay
|Barcelona captain Iniesta doubtful for Chelsea - Valverde
|Valverde rejects speculation Neymar could return to Barcelona
|Rodgers: Rangers need to win Old Firm derby
|Reus signs new Dortmund deal
|Guardiola fined by FA over yellow ribbon protest
|Hamann unconvinced by misfiring Alexis Sanchez
|Tottenham can be one of Europe´s biggest clubs - Pochettino
|Emery unconcerned by PSG sack reports
|John Terry has been a big loss - Conte
|I love his attitude, I love his character - Mourinho lavishes praise on Lukaku
|It´s all about winning - Klopp interested in points, not footballing philosophies
|Kane not talking about Tottenham future - Pochettino
|I don´t get rivalries - Liverpool match not special one for Mourinho
|Guardiola dismisses contract extension claims
|N´Golo is fine - Conte plays down talk of long-term issue for Kante
|You have to suffer - Wenger reveals support from Ferguson
|Kimmich can be one of the faces of change at Bayern, insists Heynckes
|€400million transfer barrier could be broken - Zidane
|Madrid outcast Coentrao defends Zidane
|Joao Pedro suspended after Cagliari star fails drugs test
|Super Salah scoops Premier League award again
|You remember who wins - Juventus´ Barzagli taunts Napoli
|Germany star Kimmich renews at Bayern Munich
|Van Dijk relishing first taste of Manchester United v Liverpool
|Bayern´s Bundesliga march is boring, says Leno
|´Naive´ Australia are not Brazil, Barcelona or Ajax - Kalac expects Arnold to restore pride
|Donnarumma out? Milan confirm interest in Napoli´s Reina
|Lovren questions Man United style
|Thauvin did not break ankle, Garcia confirms
|Mancini: Zenit did not deserve away goal
|Stoger disappointed as Dortmund fall flat against Red Bull Salzburg
|AC Milan were scared against Arsenal – Bonucci