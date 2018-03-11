Ozil breaks Cantona assist record

Mesut Ozil became the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League assists as Arsenal opened the scoring against Watford on Sunday.

The German's free-kick teed up Shkodran Mustafi to head the Gunners in front, as Arsene Wenger chased his 700th win as Arsenal boss.

Ozil has taken 141 matches to reach the milestone, surpassing the previous best set by Manchester United legend Eric Cantona, who took 143 games to rack up 50 assists.

The 29-year-old has 27 goals to his name over the same period.