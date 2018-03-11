Related

Article

Muller and Pizarro name horse after Heynckes

11 March 2018 14:32

Thomas Muller and Claudio Pizarro have decided to name their racehorse after Bayern Munich head coach Jupp Heynckes.

The World Cup winner and his former Bayern team-mate own a two-year-old stallion together, which is currently in England preparing to make its racing debut.

And the duo have elected to christen the animal in honour of the man who led them to the treble in 2013.

"I have a racehorse with Thomas Muller, it is still very young," Pizarro told Express.

"We gave him a very special name. Thomas came up with the idea. We have called it Don Jupp..."

Muller is a known lover of horses and is married to equestrian rider wife Lisa.

