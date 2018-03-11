MLS Review: Carlos Vela strikes as LAFC continue perfect start

MLS newcomers Los Angeles FC made it back-to-back wins after routing Real Salt Lake 5-1, while the New York Red Bulls opened their season in emphatic fashion.
Expansion franchise LAFC made their bow last week, stunning last season's finalists Seattle Sounders away from home.
And LAFC continued where they left off Saturday, crushing hosts RSL thanks to Diego Rossi's brace and three assists, and a goal from Mexico international Carlos Vela.
Joao Plata put RSL ahead in the 20th minute despite having his penalty saved but the lead was brief in a one-sided affair at Rio Tinto Stadium.
— LAFC (@LAFC) March 10, 2018
All 5 of our goals from today.#RSLvLAFC pic.twitter.com/lx9081mz3u
Rossi, who netted the winning goal last week, equalised on the half-hour mark before Latif Blessing gave LAFC the lead three minutes later.
Benny Feilhaber joined in the fun two minutes after half-time with a routine finish from close range, while 20-year-old team-mate Rossi added a fourth with nine minutes remaining.
Former Real Sociedad forward Vela completed the romp in the 86th minute when he sliced through RSL's defence and poked the ball past Nick Rimando as LAFC made it two wins from two matches.
The Red Bulls were too strong on home soil, easing past winless Portland Timbers 4-0.
After upstaging Tijuana in the opening leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final tie during the week, the Red Bulls returned home to familiar surroundings and humbled the Timbers in their first MLS match of the season.
Carlos Rivas netted a late brace, while Bradley Wright-Phillips and Benjamin Mines also scored at Red Bull Arena, where the Timbers crashed to consecutive defeats.
Rivas makes it -0! #RBNYvPOR https://t.co/ss74flw58S— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 11, 2018
Sporting Kansas City scored two goals in three minutes during the closing stages as they came from behind to stun Chicago Fire 4-3.
Gyasi Zardes was at the double for Columbus Crew, who preserved their perfect start to the season by seeing off Montreal Impact 3-2 thanks to the United States international's 90th-minute penalty.
Elsewhere, New England Revolution claimed a last-gasp 2-1 win against Colorado Rapids, Houston Dynamo lost 2-1 at home to Vancouver Whitecaps, while Minnesota United defeated hosts Orlando City by the same scoreline.
|Lille players targeted by fan fury
|Dazzling Dembele draws Coutinho praise
|When fans whistle Emery, they whistle the whole team - Mbappe
|Malaga 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez and Coutinho cheer absent father Messi
|Spalletti follows Sarri´s lead as Inter prepare for ´very strong´ Napoli
|Suarez completes LaLiga set with goal against Malaga
|Conte salutes ´fantastic´ Willian
|Conte unconcerned by Chelsea profligacy
|AC Milan must be angry after Arsenal defeat - Gattuso demands reaction
|Championship Review: Villa stun leaders Wolves, Cardiff close gap at top
|Embattled Pardew slams Krychowiak and awaits West Brom talks
|Moyes: Referee did not consider abandonment despite pitch invasions
|West Ham fans not a danger to players, says Burnley boss Dyche
|Zero shots but battling draw is one of Swansea´s best, says proud Carvalhal
|Chelsea 2 Crystal Palace 1: Willian scores again as champions bounce back
|Pellegrino: Southampton didn´t represent club values in Newcastle loss
|Tolisso in a lot of pain – Bayern boss Heynckes
|Allardyce lauds Everton´s ´masterful´ Rooney
|I feared ref was watching Gary Neville - Mourinho explains Rashford substitution
|Noble defends reaction to West Ham pitch invader
|We need to stick together - Moyes issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
|West Ham launch investigation into London Stadium crowd trouble
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Metz 0: Nkunku stars as PSG run riot
|Chance to show some ´cojones´ - Wilshere mocks Watford striker Deeney
|West Brom 1 Leicester City 4: Vardy, Mahrez, Iheanacho and Iborra pile misery on Pardew
|Huddersfield Town 0 Swansea City 0: Terriers miss chance after Jordan Ayew´s early dismissal
|West Ham 0 Burnley 3: Wood double overshadowed by crowd issues
|Everton 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Toffees enjoy home comforts despite Rooney penalty miss
|Newcastle United 3 Southampton 0: Magpies go five clear of drop & pile pressure on Pellegrino
|Ugly scenes as West Ham fans interrupt Premier League game and scuffle in stands
|Bayern Munich 6 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hat-trick brings title within reach
|Clinical Rashford delights Man Utd boss Mourinho
|Ronaldo is from another galaxy, says Zidane
|Lewandowski breaks Elber´s goal record at Bayern Munich
|Man United always in control – Mourinho revels in win over Liverpool
|Two-goal Rashford relaxed over England place
|He s**t himself a little - Zidane explains Ramos´ mid-game exit
|Klopp rues ´clear penalty´ not being given after Liverpool loss
|Juve can´t take their foot off the gas - Allegri
|Generous, positive, altruistic and sorely missed – Pioli pays tribute to Astori
|Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1: Rashford double secures huge victory
|Oblak back as Simeone plans to shuffle his pack for Celta Vigo
|Eibar 1 Real Madrid 2: Two-goal Ronaldo rescues Zidane´s men late on
|Bienvenido Ciro! - Messi confirms birth of third child
|A-League Review: Hamill stars in Wanderers rout, Glory stay in the hunt
|Bernardo Silva eyes ´special´ Man City triumph against rivals United
|Pogba sits out Manchester United v Liverpool
|Messi to miss Barcelona´s trip to Malaga for ´personal reasons´
|Lukaku wants to be a more ´all-round´ striker than Kane
|Pochettino: Tottenham should pressure referees like Juventus
|United can win Champions League as Vidic reveals he almost joined Liverpool
|Guardiola: I don´t like Mondays
|Liverpool aren´t the perfect team – Mourinho says United can exploit weaknesses
|Mourinho expects more from Sanchez next season
|Italy, Poland, Portugal interested in holding Nations League Finals
|Conte to use Hazard as false nine again
|Wenger won´t go mad over Deeney row
|Strasbourg 1 Monaco 3: Jovetic, Lopes and Fabinho on target as visitors march on
|Roma 3 Torino 0: Manolas dedicates header to Astori
|Mainz 0 Schalke 1: Tedesco´s men tighten grip on second spot
|Mata: Manchester United-Liverpool the biggest game in English football
|Stoger demands response after Europa League nightmare
|Guardiola asked Tite about Shakhtar´s Fred
|Tours teenage midfielder Thomas Rodriguez dies
|It doesn´t bother me if Wolves sign Neymar - Warnock
|Heynckes hints at Bayern Munich stay
|Barcelona captain Iniesta doubtful for Chelsea - Valverde
|Valverde rejects speculation Neymar could return to Barcelona
|Rodgers: Rangers need to win Old Firm derby
|Reus signs new Dortmund deal
|Guardiola fined by FA over yellow ribbon protest
|Hamann unconvinced by misfiring Alexis Sanchez
|Tottenham can be one of Europe´s biggest clubs - Pochettino
|Emery unconcerned by PSG sack reports
|John Terry has been a big loss - Conte
|I love his attitude, I love his character - Mourinho lavishes praise on Lukaku
|It´s all about winning - Klopp interested in points, not footballing philosophies
|Kane not talking about Tottenham future - Pochettino
|I don´t get rivalries - Liverpool match not special one for Mourinho
|Guardiola dismisses contract extension claims
|N´Golo is fine - Conte plays down talk of long-term issue for Kante
|You have to suffer - Wenger reveals support from Ferguson
|Kimmich can be one of the faces of change at Bayern, insists Heynckes
|€400million transfer barrier could be broken - Zidane
|Madrid outcast Coentrao defends Zidane
|Joao Pedro suspended after Cagliari star fails drugs test
|Super Salah scoops Premier League award again
|You remember who wins - Juventus´ Barzagli taunts Napoli
|Germany star Kimmich renews at Bayern Munich
|Van Dijk relishing first taste of Manchester United v Liverpool
|Bayern´s Bundesliga march is boring, says Leno
|´Naive´ Australia are not Brazil, Barcelona or Ajax - Kalac expects Arnold to restore pride
|Donnarumma out? Milan confirm interest in Napoli´s Reina
|Lovren questions Man United style
|Thauvin did not break ankle, Garcia confirms
|Mancini: Zenit did not deserve away goal
|Stoger disappointed as Dortmund fall flat against Red Bull Salzburg
|AC Milan were scared against Arsenal – Bonucci