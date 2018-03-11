Related

Kane limps out of Bournemouth clash

11 March 2018 17:54

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane limped out of Sunday's clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Premier League's joint top-scorer appeared to twist his ankle under pressure from Asmir Begovic as he turned home Christian Eriksen's cross from an offside position.

After receiving treatment on the pitch for a few minutes, the 24-year-old trudged towards the dressing room and was replaced by Erik Lamela.

Tottenham made light work of his absence, cancelling out Junior Stanislas' early opener just a minute later through Dele Alli.

