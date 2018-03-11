Kane injury leaves Pochettino ´concerned´

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted to being "concerned" over the ankle injury sustained by Harry Kane in Sunday's 4-1 win at Bournemouth.

The England striker was substituted in the 34th minute after suffering a heavy blow on his ankle from Asmir Begovic as he turned home Christian Eriksen's cross from an offside position.

Spurs were behind to Junior Stanislas' early opener when Kane went off, but Pochettino's side sprung into life after the departure of their leading scorer.

Dele Alli pulled the visitors level before Son Heung-min's double and a late goal from Serge Aurier saw them bounce back in style from the midweek Champions League exit to Juventus.

The club now faces an anxious wait to learn the severity of Kane's injury, with Pochettino stating that a diagnosis is unlikely to arrive before Monday.

He told Sky Sports: "I am concerned. Until tomorrow we can't say any more.

Mauricio on @HKane : "We need to wait until tomorrow. He suffered an injury to the same ankle as before, but we hope it’s not a massive issue. Harry is positive." pic.twitter.com/OxoPz5T3pW — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 11, 2018

"We hope it's not a massive issue for him and hope he is available for the team as soon as possible."

Son scored his 11th and 12th league goals of the campaign against the Cherries and his superb form could soften the blow of a potential spell on the sidelines for Kane.

Pochettino added: "I think he's having a fantastic season – the best season he's had since he arrived. I am so happy and very pleased for him. He helped the team achieve three points."

The Argentinian was also quick to praise the positive attitude of his players so soon after the crushing blow of their defeat to Juve on Wednesday.

"It was the perfect answer after the massive disappointment against Juventus," he said.

"The attitude of the team was great.

"After Wednesday it was a massive challenge, but the team showed great personality and character. We played great football and fully deserved the victory."