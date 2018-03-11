Inter 0 Napoli 0: Advantage Juventus as Sarri´s men drop points again

Napoli dropped points for the second successive Serie A match as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Inter, failing to reclaim top spot and handing Juventus the advantage in the title race.
Juve put the pressure on Napoli by beating Udinese 2-0 earlier on Sunday and Maurizio Sarri's men were unable to break Inter down to return to the summit, having suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Roma last time out.
Napoli dominated the majority of the first half and played some fine football at times, but they had no luck when trying to cut through Inter's stubborn defence, the hosts managing to prevent Sarri's side from creating any clear-cut chances before the break.
The contest opened up a little more upon the restart and Milan Skriniar nearly put Inter ahead, hitting the post with a header.
Although opportunities remained rare for Napoli, Lorenzo Insigne wasted a glorious one just after the hour mark as the visitors tried to mount a late onslaught.
Inter held firm, however, meaning Napoli finish the weekend a point behind Juve, who play their game in hand against Atalanta on Wednesday.
| FT Inter 0-0 Napoli— Inter (@Inter_en) March 11, 2018
Same scoreline as at the San Paolo and it's a point apiece.#InterNapoli pic.twitter.com/KSoAv4MWG2
True to their style, Napoli quickly looked to become the dominant force and dictate the tempo of the contest.
But that did not result in a flurry of chances, as Inter sat deep, absorbed pressure and successfully kept their visitors at arm's length.
Napoli resorted to shooting from distance, though accuracy was lacking, as Insigne shot wide from 30 yards, before Marek Hamsik sliced well over from a similar distance in the 25th minute.
The best chance of the first period actually fell to Inter seven minutes from the break, as they took the rare opportunity to venture into Napoli's half and Antonio Candreva shot just wide of the bottom-left corner from 20 yards after cutting in from the right flank.
37' Close! Some great work on the break allows #Candreva to cut inside but his shot goes just wide! #InterNapoli 0-0 pic.twitter.com/gmsX77PXq0— Inter (@Inter_en) March 11, 2018
Proceedings became less cagey after the break and Napoli almost found themselves trailing, but luckily for them the post came to their rescue, denying Skriniar's header from Joao Cancelo's cross.
Insigne shot just wide from long range for a second time soon after, but still Inter looked the more likely to break the deadlock – Kalidou Koulibaly nearly putting into his own goal when meeting Candreva's cross.
The chance Napoli had seemingly been waiting for eventually arrived 23 minutes from time, but Insigne spurned it, opting to try to chip Samir Handanovic after being played through by Dries Mertens, seeing his effort land on the roof of the net.
Another opportunity fell to the wasteful Insigne 10 minutes from the end and again he failed to take it, shooting over from the edge of the box in what proved to be the final chance, with Napoli left to reflect on a potentially damaging result.
Key Opta facts:
- Inter have won only one of their last 11 league games against Napoli (D5 L5), none in the last four.
- Napoli have equalled their longest streak without conceding any goal in away Serie A games (five).
- Napoli had failed to scored only in one of their last 28 away Serie A games (0-0 versus Chievo).
- Inter have hit the woodwork 16 times in Serie A this season, at least two more than any other side.
- Inter attempted the fewest shots in a single Serie A game since Opta started collecting this kind of data.
|Grateful Guardiola unsure over long-term future at Manchester City
|Strong Silva to miss Abu Dhabi trip, Guardiola confirms
|Inter 0 Napoli 0: Advantage Juventus as Sarri´s men drop points again
|Batshuayi relieved after breaking dry spell with match-winning double
|Prestigious Milan jersey had affected Andre – Gattuso revels in Silva´s late show
|Allegri wants Juventus to avoid Real Madrid & Barcelona in Champions League
|I talk about reality - Simeone ignoring Griezmann speculation
|Genoa 0 AC Milan 1: Silva lining for Rossoneri after Europa woe
|Borussia Dortmund 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 2: Substitute Batshuayi to the rescue in dramatic finale
|Kane injury leaves Pochettino ´concerned´
|From hell to heaven in a week – Wenger salutes Cech response
|Bellerin fires back at Deeney as row continues
|Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 4: Kane injured as Spurs come from behind
|Allegri: Juventus have won nothing yet
|Nottingham Forest 0 Derby County 0: Huddlestone sees red in stalemate
|Atletico Madrid 3 Celta Vigo 0: Griezmann the star as Simeone´s side cruise
|Kane limps out of Bournemouth clash
|We deserved it - Rodgers revels in derby win over Rangers
|Cech penalty save crucial to victory – Wenger
|Cech finally reaches 200 Premier League clean sheets
|Aguero ruled out of Stoke clash
|Juventus 2 Udinese 0: Dybala double sends Allegri´s men top
|Wenger racks up 700th Arsenal win
|Wenger 700 wins: Tracking Arsenal´s highs and lows via the Frenchman´s landmark victories
|Arsenal 3 Watford 0: Wenger´s 700th win arrests Premier League losing run
|Pochettino claims are totally unfounded – Marotta
|Arsenal score landmark Premier League goal against Watford
|Ozil breaks Cantona assist record
|Rangers 2 Celtic 3: Edouard the hero as Rodgers reigns again at Ibrox
|We will always have our own identity - Vertonghen responds to Chiellini´s criticism
|Muller and Pizarro name horse after Heynckes
|Bayern´s Tolisso suffered ´severe bruising´ in Hamburg rout
|Sullivan ´hit by coin´ in West Ham stadium unrest - Brooking
|Captain Forever - Fiorentina pay emotional Astori tributes
|Madrid on another level to PSG, says Mbappe
|Barcelona agree option to sign Arthur
|Where were the police? Sullivan slams West Ham stadium security
|Arsenal legend Vieira hurt by Wenger criticism
|Arsenal players ´lead by example´ - Iwobi
|Moratti: Inter´s like loving a beautiful woman who is difficult and spoilt
|MLS Review: Carlos Vela strikes as LAFC continue perfect start
|It was important for PSG to bounce back from Champions League exit – Emery
|Valverde refuses to rule Real Madrid out of LaLiga title race
|Rakitic: I´d open the door for Neymar to return to Barcelona
|Lille players targeted by fan fury
|Dazzling Dembele draws Coutinho praise
|When fans whistle Emery, they whistle the whole team - Mbappe
|Malaga 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez and Coutinho cheer absent father Messi
|Spalletti follows Sarri´s lead as Inter prepare for ´very strong´ Napoli
|Suarez completes LaLiga set with goal against Malaga
|Conte salutes ´fantastic´ Willian
|Conte unconcerned by Chelsea profligacy
|AC Milan must be angry after Arsenal defeat - Gattuso demands reaction
|Championship Review: Villa stun leaders Wolves, Cardiff close gap at top
|Embattled Pardew slams Krychowiak and awaits West Brom talks
|Moyes: Referee did not consider abandonment despite pitch invasions
|West Ham fans not a danger to players, says Burnley boss Dyche
|Zero shots but battling draw is one of Swansea´s best, says proud Carvalhal
|Chelsea 2 Crystal Palace 1: Willian scores again as champions bounce back
|Pellegrino: Southampton didn´t represent club values in Newcastle loss
|Tolisso in a lot of pain – Bayern boss Heynckes
|Allardyce lauds Everton´s ´masterful´ Rooney
|I feared ref was watching Gary Neville - Mourinho explains Rashford substitution
|Noble defends reaction to West Ham pitch invader
|We need to stick together - Moyes issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
|West Ham launch investigation into London Stadium crowd trouble
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Metz 0: Nkunku stars as PSG run riot
|Chance to show some ´cojones´ - Wilshere mocks Watford striker Deeney
|West Brom 1 Leicester City 4: Vardy, Mahrez, Iheanacho and Iborra pile misery on Pardew
|Huddersfield Town 0 Swansea City 0: Terriers miss chance after Jordan Ayew´s early dismissal
|West Ham 0 Burnley 3: Wood double overshadowed by crowd issues
|Everton 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Toffees enjoy home comforts despite Rooney penalty miss
|Newcastle United 3 Southampton 0: Magpies go five clear of drop & pile pressure on Pellegrino
|Ugly scenes as West Ham fans interrupt Premier League game and scuffle in stands
|Bayern Munich 6 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hat-trick brings title within reach
|Clinical Rashford delights Man Utd boss Mourinho
|Ronaldo is from another galaxy, says Zidane
|Lewandowski breaks Elber´s goal record at Bayern Munich
|Man United always in control – Mourinho revels in win over Liverpool
|Two-goal Rashford relaxed over England place
|He s**t himself a little - Zidane explains Ramos´ mid-game exit
|Klopp rues ´clear penalty´ not being given after Liverpool loss
|Juve can´t take their foot off the gas - Allegri
|Generous, positive, altruistic and sorely missed – Pioli pays tribute to Astori
|Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1: Rashford double secures huge victory
|Oblak back as Simeone plans to shuffle his pack for Celta Vigo
|Eibar 1 Real Madrid 2: Two-goal Ronaldo rescues Zidane´s men late on
|Bienvenido Ciro! - Messi confirms birth of third child
|A-League Review: Hamill stars in Wanderers rout, Glory stay in the hunt
|Bernardo Silva eyes ´special´ Man City triumph against rivals United
|Pogba sits out Manchester United v Liverpool
|Messi to miss Barcelona´s trip to Malaga for ´personal reasons´
|Lukaku wants to be a more ´all-round´ striker than Kane
|Pochettino: Tottenham should pressure referees like Juventus
|United can win Champions League as Vidic reveals he almost joined Liverpool
|Guardiola: I don´t like Mondays
|Liverpool aren´t the perfect team – Mourinho says United can exploit weaknesses