Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 4: Kane injured as Spurs come from behind

Tottenham came from behind to thump Bournemouth 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium but now face an anxious wait to learn the severity of Harry Kane's first-half injury.
The England striker was substituted in the 34th minute after suffering a heavy blow on his ankle from Asmir Begovic as he turned home Christian Eriksen's cross from an offside position.
Dele Alli, who also limped off late on, swiftly helped turn attention away from Kane's departure, though, meeting Serge Aurier's cross to cancel out Junior Stanislas' early opener for the hosts.
And Son Heung-min's fine season continued as he scored twice in the final half-hour - his 11th and 12th league goals of the campaign - to secure the win for Spurs.
Aurier then added gloss to the scoreline in injury-time, taking advantage of some poor goalkeeping from Begovic to head in at the back post.
The result marks a return to winning ways for Tottenham after their Champions League exit to Juventus in midweek and moves them ahead of Liverpool into third, four points behind Manchester United.
Bournemouth started at a breakneck pace and only a lack of composure by Stanislas prevented them from taking the lead inside four minutes.
After latching onto Dan Gosling's incisive pass, Lys Mousset slid the ball across for the 28-year-old, who could only clip his effort over Hugo Lloris and against the crossbar.
The former Burnley striker made amends for that miss just three minutes later, however, controlling Adam Smith's deep cross at the back post and drilling an unerring half-volley past Tottenham's French goalkeeper for his third goal in his last six Premier League appearances.
Mauricio Pochettino's disjointed side then suffered a further blow when Kane limped off after a heavy collision with Begovic.
The enforced departure of their talisman sparked Spurs into life, though, and they pulled level a minute later when Alli diverted Aurier's teasing cross past Begovic with his thigh for his first Premier League goal since January 2.
The hosts opened the second period with the same intensity that characterised their blistering start to the game and they twice came close to restoring their lead within three minutes of the restart.
First, Simon Francis' fierce long-range drive was tipped behind by Lloris and then Davinson Sanchez's clearance ricocheted off Nathan Ake's head and flashed over the crossbar from point-blank range.
The two sides then exchanged quick-fire chances with Begovic repelling Eriksen's effort from distance and Gosling dragging his shot wide from a good position on the edge of the penalty area.
Alli's influence was starting to grow and he turned provider for Son's first strike just after the hour.
10 - Dele Alli has now scored 10+ goals in each of his three seasons at Spurs in all competitions (42 in total). Talent. pic.twitter.com/Lpgn1x6TIO— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2018
His clipped cross to the back post was met by the South Korean, who shinned a volley into the ground and over Begovic.
The in-form forward grabbed his second three minutes before the end, breaking from inside his own half before rounding Begovic to slot home.
The Bosnian goalkeeper's miserable afternoon was compounded in injury time when he could only swat Kieran Trippier's cross onto the head of Aurier as Tottenham banished memories of their Champions League defeat in style.
