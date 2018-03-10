West Ham launch investigation into London Stadium crowd trouble

West Ham have launched a "full and thorough investigation" into the crowd trouble that marred their 3-0 defeat to Burnley on Saturday.

Fans invaded the pitch on three separate occasions at London Stadium as protests over the club's ownership boiled over.

Captain Mark Noble physically remonstrated with one supporter, while referee Lee Mason was forced to halt play after another fan attempted to plant a corner flag in the centre circle, sparking fears that the game may have been abandoned.

West Ham co-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold both left their seats early amid a heated atmosphere, with the Premier League club, who are entrenched in a relegation battle, wasting little time in looking into the unsavoury incidents.

"West Ham United have immediately launched a full and thorough investigation into the incidents which marred the second half of today's match and are committed to taking decisive and appropriate action," read a club statement.

"An emergency meeting has been called with all London Stadium stakeholders. There will be no further comment at this time."

The Club have made a statement regarding the incidents today. https://t.co/C97BbJBhAu — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 10, 2018

The Football Association confirmed it will request West Ham's version of events when it condemned events at the scene of the London 2012 Olympics.

A brief statement read: "The FA strongly condemns the crowd disturbances seen today at West Ham United versus Burnley and will be seeking observations from West Ham as well as awaiting the match referee's report.

The Premier League, meanwhile, praised the actions of Mason and announced they will carry out their own investigation.

"While the official investigation of the incidents will be carried out by the Football Association, we will be asking our own questions of West Ham United about what happened this afternoon, especially to ensure similar events never reoccur," a statement read.

"We would like to commend referee Lee Mason and his team of officials for their actions which, combined with the cooperation of players and coaching staff from both clubs, enabled the match to be completed."