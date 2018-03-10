Paris Saint-Germain 5 Metz 0: Nkunku stars as PSG run riot

Paris Saint-Germain bounced back from their Champions League disappointment with an emphatic 5-0 win over rock-bottom Metz at the Parc des Princes.
The French giants crashed out of European football's premier competition to Real Madrid in midweek, but their domestic superiority was once again on show as they restored their lead at the Ligue 1 summit to 14 points.
PSG's star of the show was Christopher Nkunku, who took full advantage of Edinson Cavani's absence through suspension to deliver a display brimming with invention, industry and, most importantly, goals.
The 20-year-old - making just his second start of the season - took centre stage after Thomas Meunier's early goal, flashing two superb strikes past Eiji Kawashima in the space of eight first-half minutes.
Kylian Mbappe netted a fourth just before the break as the hosts threatened to rack up a cricket score.
As it was, Unai Emery's side opted to take a more pedestrian approach to the second half and only added one more - Thiago Silva heading home in the 82nd minute.
FULL TIME: PSG turn on the style in a 5-0 win over Metz! #PSGFCM #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/GQZzxv3a6R— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 10, 2018
The tone for the most comfortable of victories was set inside the opening five minutes as Meunier scored his fourth league goal of the season.
Mbappe's goal-bound effort was deflected into the path of the marauding Belgian, who coolly slotted past Kawashima into the far corner.
Mathieu Dossevi then twice came close to pulling the visitors level. His first attempt was diverted onto the crossbar by the outstretched foot of Presnel Kimpembe and his second shot from just outside the area was well held by Alphonse Areola.
They were made to pay for those missed chances after 20 minutes when Nkunku latched onto Marco Verratti's incisive pass to drill a left-footed shot past the exposed Kawashima.
His first ever senior brace followed just eight minutes later when he picked up Angel Di Maria's pass and found the bottom corner with a fine strike from 20 yards.
He was denied a hat-trick when his header was incorrectly ruled out for offside before Mbappe scored the goal his industrious display deserved moments before the interval.
Verratti was again the provider, sliding a perfect pass through the Metz backline for the 19-year-old to pick up and dispatch past Kawashima.
@c_nk97 makes it two goals in his last two games #PSGFCM pic.twitter.com/TJXaNkPbVM— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 10, 2018
The France striker should have scored a second shortly after the restart, but inexplicably whipped wide when it looked easier to score.
Nkunku was again denied his hat-trick on the hour when Kawashima showed outstanding reactions to get down and repel his close-range effort on the line.
The Japanese international was called into action again soon after to deny Mbappe before instinctively deflecting Moussa Niakhate's attempted clearance over the crossbar.
Thiago Silva added a late flourish to the scoreline, though, with a thumping header from Giovani Lo Celso's corner as PSG put their Madrid humbling firmly behind them.
Key Opta stats:
- PSG have won their last seven games against Metz in Ligue 1, their longest run against this opponent.
- They have lost only once in their last 21 home games against Metz in Ligue 1 (W16 D4), in March 1996 (2-3).
- PSG have picked up 77 points after 29 games in Ligue 1 this season, the highest tally for a team at this stage (three pts for a win).
- Christopher Nkunku has scored four goals in his last three starts in Ligue 1.
- Kylian Mbappe has been involved in seven goals in four games against Metz in Ligue 1 (5 goals, 2 assists), more than against any other team.
- Thomas Meunier has scored his first goal in Ligue 1 since October 2017 (2 v Dijon).
- Five of Thiago Silva’s last six goals in Ligue 1 have been headed.
|I feared ref was watching Gary Neville - Mourinho explains Rashford substitution
|Noble defends reaction to West Ham pitch invader
|We need to stick together - Moyes issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
|West Ham launch investigation into London Stadium crowd trouble
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Metz 0: Nkunku stars as PSG run riot
|Chance to show some ´cojones´ - Wilshere mocks Watford striker Deeney
|West Brom 1 Leicester City 4: Vardy, Mahrez, Iheanacho and Iborra pile misery on Pardew
|West Ham 0 Burnley 3: Wood double overshadowed by crowd issues
|Huddersfield Town 0 Swansea City 0: Terriers miss chance after Jordan Ayew´s early dismissal
|Everton 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Toffees enjoy home comforts despite Rooney penalty miss
|Newcastle United 3 Southampton 0: Magpies go five clear of drop & pile pressure on Pellegrino
|Ugly scenes as West Ham fans interrupt Premier League game and scuffle in stands
|Bayern Munich 6 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hat-trick brings title within reach
|Clinical Rashford delights Man Utd boss Mourinho
|Lewandowski breaks Elber´s goal record at Bayern Munich
|Ronaldo is from another galaxy, says Zidane
|Man United always in control – Mourinho revels in win over Liverpool
|Two-goal Rashford relaxed over England place
|He s**t himself a little - Zidane explains Ramos´ mid-game exit
|Klopp rues ´clear penalty´ not being given after Liverpool loss
|Juve can´t take their foot off the gas - Allegri
|Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1: Rashford double secures huge victory
|Generous, positive, altruistic and sorely missed – Pioli pays tribute to Astori
|Oblak back as Simeone plans to shuffle his pack for Celta Vigo
|Eibar 1 Real Madrid 2: Two-goal Ronaldo rescues Zidane´s men late on
|Bienvenido Ciro! - Messi confirms birth of third child
|A-League Review: Hamill stars in Wanderers rout, Glory stay in the hunt
|Bernardo Silva eyes ´special´ Man City triumph against rivals United
|Pogba sits out Manchester United v Liverpool
|Messi to miss Barcelona´s trip to Malaga for ´personal reasons´
|Lukaku wants to be a more ´all-round´ striker than Kane
|Pochettino: Tottenham should pressure referees like Juventus
|United can win Champions League as Vidic reveals he almost joined Liverpool
|Guardiola: I don´t like Mondays
|Liverpool aren´t the perfect team – Mourinho says United can exploit weaknesses
|Mourinho expects more from Sanchez next season
|Italy, Poland, Portugal interested in holding Nations League Finals
|Conte to use Hazard as false nine again
|Wenger won´t go mad over Deeney row
|Strasbourg 1 Monaco 3: Jovetic, Lopes and Fabinho on target as visitors march on
|Roma 3 Torino 0: Manolas dedicates header to Astori
|Mainz 0 Schalke 1: Tedesco´s men tighten grip on second spot
|Mata: Manchester United-Liverpool the biggest game in English football
|Stoger demands response after Europa League nightmare
|Guardiola asked Tite about Shakhtar´s Fred
|Tours teenage midfielder Thomas Rodriguez dies
|It doesn´t bother me if Wolves sign Neymar - Warnock
|Heynckes hints at Bayern Munich stay
|Barcelona captain Iniesta doubtful for Chelsea - Valverde
|Valverde rejects speculation Neymar could return to Barcelona
|Rodgers: Rangers need to win Old Firm derby
|Reus signs new Dortmund deal
|Guardiola fined by FA over yellow ribbon protest
|Hamann unconvinced by misfiring Alexis Sanchez
|Tottenham can be one of Europe´s biggest clubs - Pochettino
|Emery unconcerned by PSG sack reports
|John Terry has been a big loss - Conte
|I love his attitude, I love his character - Mourinho lavishes praise on Lukaku
|It´s all about winning - Klopp interested in points, not footballing philosophies
|Kane not talking about Tottenham future - Pochettino
|I don´t get rivalries - Liverpool match not special one for Mourinho
|Guardiola dismisses contract extension claims
|N´Golo is fine - Conte plays down talk of long-term issue for Kante
|You have to suffer - Wenger reveals support from Ferguson
|Kimmich can be one of the faces of change at Bayern, insists Heynckes
|€400million transfer barrier could be broken - Zidane
|Madrid outcast Coentrao defends Zidane
|Joao Pedro suspended after Cagliari star fails drugs test
|Super Salah scoops Premier League award again
|You remember who wins - Juventus´ Barzagli taunts Napoli
|Germany star Kimmich renews at Bayern Munich
|Van Dijk relishing first taste of Manchester United v Liverpool
|Bayern´s Bundesliga march is boring, says Leno
|´Naive´ Australia are not Brazil, Barcelona or Ajax - Kalac expects Arnold to restore pride
|Donnarumma out? Milan confirm interest in Napoli´s Reina
|Lovren questions Man United style
|Thauvin did not break ankle, Garcia confirms
|Mancini: Zenit did not deserve away goal
|Stoger disappointed as Dortmund fall flat against Red Bull Salzburg
|AC Milan were scared against Arsenal – Bonucci
|Gattuso rues Milan errors in Arsenal defeat
|Sporting CP 2 Viktoria Plzen 0: Montero answers Jesus´ prayers
|Lazio 2 Dynamo Kiev 2: Moraes strike stuns Inzaghi´s men
|Marseille 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Ocampos at the double as Thauvin injured
|RB Leipzig 2 Zenit 1: Bruma and Werner earn first-leg lead
|Simeone rejects PSG speculation
|Wenger proud of Arsenal resilience after Man City knockout blows
|San Siro win showed Arsenal have characters, says Ramsey
|West Ham´s Reid to miss rest of season
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Berisha´s brace puts Austrians in control
|Atletico Madrid 3 Lokomotiv Moscow 0: Saul strike lights up low-key first leg
|AC Milan 0 Arsenal 2: Mkhitaryan´s first goal lifts Gunners gloom
|CSKA Moscow 0 Lyon 1: Marcelo header makes the difference
|Napoli midfielder Allan signs extension until 2023
|Lloris turns focus back to cup and top four
|Chapecoense sign Follmann to be club ambassador
|How Premier League clubs and players marked International Women´s Day
|I can´t imagine an Aubameyang or Dembele case at Bayern - Heynckes
|Manchester City star Jesus offers Neymar rehab advice
|Arthur to Barcelona imminent, Gremio president confirms
|Bayern star Muller offers no guarantees on long-term future
|PSG unable to match ´absolutely disciplined´ Madrid, says Sagnol
|Dani Alves denies wiping nose on Cristiano Ronaldo
|Elyounoussi reveals Guardiola praise as Arsenal reportedly join race for Basel star
|Grieving De Rossi available to face Torino
|Zaha back in Crystal Palace training
|I will not miss the World Cup through injury - Reus
|Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
|Ramos shows off birthday present - a bespoke SEAT 600
|Mourinho may have steered McTominay to Scotland, Brown claims
|Coleman back in Republic of Ireland squad as O´Neill calls up youngsters
|Lukaku: I´m Mourinho´s sergeant at Manchester United
|Ciao Davide – Fiorentina fans say goodbye to Astori
|Malcom on Bayern´s scouting list, confirms Heynckes
|Scudetto ´will be decided in Turin´, Zola claims
|Hamburg axe key figures as first Bundesliga relegation looms
|The best team-mate a guy can dream of having - Badelj delivers moving Astori eulogy
|Everton´s history ´far greater´ than Newcastle and West Ham, says Allardyce
|Allegri urges Juve to ´stamp our authority´ on Serie A
|Totti, Bernardeschi among mourners at Astori funeral
|The big debate: Will Liverpool or Manchester United challenge Manchester City next season?
|Huddersfield tally big Scrabble score with Hadergjonaj signing
|Lukaku should not have to score against Liverpool to get respect he deserves
|English teams always leave gaps, Higuain claims
|Manchester United v Liverpool: Expensive celebrations, camera kissing and late goals
|Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
|Liverpool want English team in Champions League quarter-finals, says Firmino
|Barcelona happy with Dembele, insists Valverde
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Osorio backheel lifts Toronto in dramatic finish
|Kalezic´s stint as Phoenix coach ends
|Real Madrid win doesn´t matter – Son
|Allegri: Real Madrid, Barcelona Champions League favourites
|McGuane becomes first Englishman since Lineker to play for Barcelona
|We´re Juve and we´re tough – Barzagli hails team´s belief
|Clean sheets and wins – the Opta numbers behind next Socceroos coach Arnold
|Arnold to coach Socceroos after World Cup
|Madrid were never dead - Danilo not surprised by PSG slaying
|Wicky: Basel winning at Manchester City is very special
|Patience key for Juventus – Allegri