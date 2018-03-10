Paris Saint-Germain 5 Metz 0: Nkunku stars as PSG run riot

Paris Saint-Germain bounced back from their Champions League disappointment with an emphatic 5-0 win over rock-bottom Metz at the Parc des Princes.

The French giants crashed out of European football's premier competition to Real Madrid in midweek, but their domestic superiority was once again on show as they restored their lead at the Ligue 1 summit to 14 points.

PSG's star of the show was Christopher Nkunku, who took full advantage of Edinson Cavani's absence through suspension to deliver a display brimming with invention, industry and, most importantly, goals.

The 20-year-old - making just his second start of the season - took centre stage after Thomas Meunier's early goal, flashing two superb strikes past Eiji Kawashima in the space of eight first-half minutes.

Kylian Mbappe netted a fourth just before the break as the hosts threatened to rack up a cricket score.

As it was, Unai Emery's side opted to take a more pedestrian approach to the second half and only added one more - Thiago Silva heading home in the 82nd minute.

FULL TIME: PSG turn on the style in a 5-0 win over Metz! #PSGFCM #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/GQZzxv3a6R — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 10, 2018

The tone for the most comfortable of victories was set inside the opening five minutes as Meunier scored his fourth league goal of the season.

Mbappe's goal-bound effort was deflected into the path of the marauding Belgian, who coolly slotted past Kawashima into the far corner.

Mathieu Dossevi then twice came close to pulling the visitors level. His first attempt was diverted onto the crossbar by the outstretched foot of Presnel Kimpembe and his second shot from just outside the area was well held by Alphonse Areola.

They were made to pay for those missed chances after 20 minutes when Nkunku latched onto Marco Verratti's incisive pass to drill a left-footed shot past the exposed Kawashima.

His first ever senior brace followed just eight minutes later when he picked up Angel Di Maria's pass and found the bottom corner with a fine strike from 20 yards.

He was denied a hat-trick when his header was incorrectly ruled out for offside before Mbappe scored the goal his industrious display deserved moments before the interval.

Verratti was again the provider, sliding a perfect pass through the Metz backline for the 19-year-old to pick up and dispatch past Kawashima.

The France striker should have scored a second shortly after the restart, but inexplicably whipped wide when it looked easier to score.

Nkunku was again denied his hat-trick on the hour when Kawashima showed outstanding reactions to get down and repel his close-range effort on the line.

The Japanese international was called into action again soon after to deny Mbappe before instinctively deflecting Moussa Niakhate's attempted clearance over the crossbar.

Thiago Silva added a late flourish to the scoreline, though, with a thumping header from Giovani Lo Celso's corner as PSG put their Madrid humbling firmly behind them.

Key Opta stats:

- PSG have won their last seven games against Metz in Ligue 1, their longest run against this opponent.

- They have lost only once in their last 21 home games against Metz in Ligue 1 (W16 D4), in March 1996 (2-3).

- PSG have picked up 77 points after 29 games in Ligue 1 this season, the highest tally for a team at this stage (three pts for a win).

- Christopher Nkunku has scored four goals in his last three starts in Ligue 1.

- Kylian Mbappe has been involved in seven goals in four games against Metz in Ligue 1 (5 goals, 2 assists), more than against any other team.

- Thomas Meunier has scored his first goal in Ligue 1 since October 2017 (2 v Dijon).



- Five of Thiago Silva’s last six goals in Ligue 1 have been headed.