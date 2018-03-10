Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1: Rashford double secures huge victory

Marcus Rashford emphatically marked his return to Manchester United's starting XI with a double in a huge 2-1 Premier League victory over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.
In the line-up for the first time since Boxing Day as Jose Mourinho made three changes with Paul Pogba ruled out through injury, Rashford scored a first-half brace to boost United's hopes of finishing second to runaway leaders Manchester City.
The England international ended a run of 10 Premier League matches without a goal to send United five points clear of third-placed Liverpool in the 200th competitive meeting between the sides, though Tottenham could close to within four by beating Bournemouth on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp made five alterations to the side that secured progression to the Champions League quarter-finals against Porto on Tuesday, with Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold reinforcing the defence, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Salah returned further up the pitch.
But that backline was bullied by Romelu Lukaku, who proved a magnet for the long balls from which he helped create Rashford's goals - the first of which came after a delightful change of direction in the 14th minute.
An own goal from Eric Bailly on his first start since November having been sidelined with a knee injury gave Liverpool hope during an improved second-half display, but the Red Devils held on for a potentially crucial victory.
FULL-TIME Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool@MarcusRashford inspires the Red Devils to an excellent victory at Old Trafford #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/I4wrNBlL7i— Premier League (@premierleague) March 10, 2018
Klopp on Friday said the clash was not "an attacking team against a defending team" but that was exactly how the opening stages played out, with United sitting back and Liverpool controlling possession.
It was the hosts who took the lead, though. David de Gea's goal-kick was flicked on to Rashford by Lukaku, and he brilliantly chopped inside of Alexander-Arnold and fired inside the far post.
Gooallll @ManUtd— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 10, 2018
Van Dijk wasted a glorious chance to equalise in the 23rd minute, his shoulder rather than head connecting with a corner from James Milner - wearing the captain's armband as Jordan Henderson sat out with a dead leg - as he missed the target from inside the six-yard box.
United made the most of that reprieve by doubling their advantage just 62 seconds later, again from a long pass from deep.
Van Dijk's challenge on Juan Mata after brilliant work from Lukaku inadvertently sent the ball to Rashford, who guided it beyond an out-of-position Loris Karius with the help of a nick off Alexander-Arnold.
It should have been three when Alexis Sanchez picked out the unmarked Mata in the middle of the area before half-time, but the Spain international sent his overhead kick wide.
1984 - Manchester United have not lost a league game at Old Trafford that they have been leading at half-time since May 7th 1984 (1-2 vs Ipswich Town). Dominant. #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/6aniDqx1ne— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2018
Liverpool stepped up a gear after the restart and saw penalty claims for Ashley Young's foul on Salah and a handball by Antonio Valencia turned down by referee Craig Pawson.
They were rewarded in the 66th minute when Sadio Mane beat Scott McTominay for pace down the left and sent in a cross that Bailly approached with the wrong foot and sent into the back of his own net.
There were boos when Mourinho replaced Rashford with Marouane Fellaini to add an extra body in midfield with 20 minutes remaining, and the Belgium international was fortunate not to concede a penalty when he sent Mane to ground.
Klopp sent on Georginio Wijnaldum and Dominic Solanke as Liverpool fought to restore parity, but Salah sliced a wild volley over in the sixth minute of stoppage time as United held on for a third successive league win.
Key Opta Stats:
- Manchester United defeated Liverpool for the 68th time in league competition; this is the most defeats that Liverpool have suffered against a single side.
- United have won four of their eight games against fellow 'big six' sides in the Premier League this season (W4 D1 L3), twice as many as they managed in the whole of last season (W2 D4 L4).
- Liverpool have won only one of their seven Premier League games on the weekends immediately following playing a Champions League game this season (W1 D4 L2).
- United have won 20 of their 30 Premier League games this season, already surpassing their totals in both 2016-17 (18) and 2015-16 (19) and equalling their number of league wins in 2014-15 (20).
- Only United (67) have profited from more own goals in the Premier League than Liverpool (58).
- Manchester United had just two shots on target in this match – both of which were scored by Marcus Rashford.
- He has scored seven of his 16 Premier League goals against teams in the 'big six' (44%).
- Romelu Lukaku now has seven Premier League assists this season; more than he has in any previous campaign.
|Juve can´t take their foot off the gas - Allegri
|Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1: Rashford double secures huge victory
|Generous, positive, altruistic and sorely missed – Pioli pays tribute to Astori
|Oblak back as Simeone plans to shuffle his pack for Celta Vigo
|Eibar 1 Real Madrid 2: Two-goal Ronaldo rescues Zidane´s men late on
|Bienvenido Ciro! - Messi confirms birth of third child
|A-League Review: Hamill stars in Wanderers rout, Glory stay in the hunt
|Bernardo Silva eyes ´special´ Man City triumph against rivals United
|Pogba sits out Manchester United v Liverpool
|Messi to miss Barcelona´s trip to Malaga for ´personal reasons´
|Lukaku wants to be a more ´all-round´ striker than Kane
|Pochettino: Tottenham should pressure referees like Juventus
|United can win Champions League as Vidic reveals he almost joined Liverpool
|Guardiola: I don´t like Mondays
|Liverpool aren´t the perfect team – Mourinho says United can exploit weaknesses
|Mourinho expects more from Sanchez next season
|Italy, Poland, Portugal interested in holding Nations League Finals
|Conte to use Hazard as false nine again
|Wenger won´t go mad over Deeney row
|Strasbourg 1 Monaco 3: Jovetic, Lopes and Fabinho on target as visitors march on
|Roma 3 Torino 0: Manolas dedicates header to Astori
|Mainz 0 Schalke 1: Tedesco´s men tighten grip on second spot
|Mata: Manchester United-Liverpool the biggest game in English football
|Stoger demands response after Europa League nightmare
|Guardiola asked Tite about Shakhtar´s Fred
|Tours teenage midfielder Thomas Rodriguez dies
|It doesn´t bother me if Wolves sign Neymar - Warnock
|Heynckes hints at Bayern Munich stay
|Barcelona captain Iniesta doubtful for Chelsea - Valverde
|Valverde rejects speculation Neymar could return to Barcelona
|Rodgers: Rangers need to win Old Firm derby
|Reus signs new Dortmund deal
|Guardiola fined by FA over yellow ribbon protest
|Hamann unconvinced by misfiring Alexis Sanchez
|Tottenham can be one of Europe´s biggest clubs - Pochettino
|Emery unconcerned by PSG sack reports
|John Terry has been a big loss - Conte
|I love his attitude, I love his character - Mourinho lavishes praise on Lukaku
|It´s all about winning - Klopp interested in points, not footballing philosophies
|Kane not talking about Tottenham future - Pochettino
|I don´t get rivalries - Liverpool match not special one for Mourinho
|Guardiola dismisses contract extension claims
|N´Golo is fine - Conte plays down talk of long-term issue for Kante
|You have to suffer - Wenger reveals support from Ferguson
|Kimmich can be one of the faces of change at Bayern, insists Heynckes
|€400million transfer barrier could be broken - Zidane
|Madrid outcast Coentrao defends Zidane
|Joao Pedro suspended after Cagliari star fails drugs test
|Super Salah scoops Premier League award again
|You remember who wins - Juventus´ Barzagli taunts Napoli
|Germany star Kimmich renews at Bayern Munich
|Van Dijk relishing first taste of Manchester United v Liverpool
|Bayern´s Bundesliga march is boring, says Leno
|´Naive´ Australia are not Brazil, Barcelona or Ajax - Kalac expects Arnold to restore pride
|Donnarumma out? Milan confirm interest in Napoli´s Reina
|Lovren questions Man United style
|Thauvin did not break ankle, Garcia confirms
|Mancini: Zenit did not deserve away goal
|Stoger disappointed as Dortmund fall flat against Red Bull Salzburg
|AC Milan were scared against Arsenal – Bonucci
|Gattuso rues Milan errors in Arsenal defeat
|Sporting CP 2 Viktoria Plzen 0: Montero answers Jesus´ prayers
|Lazio 2 Dynamo Kiev 2: Moraes strike stuns Inzaghi´s men
|Marseille 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Ocampos at the double as Thauvin injured
|RB Leipzig 2 Zenit 1: Bruma and Werner earn first-leg lead
|Simeone rejects PSG speculation
|Wenger proud of Arsenal resilience after Man City knockout blows
|San Siro win showed Arsenal have characters, says Ramsey
|West Ham´s Reid to miss rest of season
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Berisha´s brace puts Austrians in control
|Atletico Madrid 3 Lokomotiv Moscow 0: Saul strike lights up low-key first leg
|AC Milan 0 Arsenal 2: Mkhitaryan´s first goal lifts Gunners gloom
|CSKA Moscow 0 Lyon 1: Marcelo header makes the difference
|Napoli midfielder Allan signs extension until 2023
|Lloris turns focus back to cup and top four
|Chapecoense sign Follmann to be club ambassador
|How Premier League clubs and players marked International Women´s Day
|I can´t imagine an Aubameyang or Dembele case at Bayern - Heynckes
|Manchester City star Jesus offers Neymar rehab advice
|Arthur to Barcelona imminent, Gremio president confirms
|Bayern star Muller offers no guarantees on long-term future
|PSG unable to match ´absolutely disciplined´ Madrid, says Sagnol
|Dani Alves denies wiping nose on Cristiano Ronaldo
|Elyounoussi reveals Guardiola praise as Arsenal reportedly join race for Basel star
|Grieving De Rossi available to face Torino
|Zaha back in Crystal Palace training
|I will not miss the World Cup through injury - Reus
|Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
|Ramos shows off birthday present - a bespoke SEAT 600
|Mourinho may have steered McTominay to Scotland, Brown claims
|Coleman back in Republic of Ireland squad as O´Neill calls up youngsters
|Lukaku: I´m Mourinho´s sergeant at Manchester United
|Ciao Davide – Fiorentina fans say goodbye to Astori
|Malcom on Bayern´s scouting list, confirms Heynckes
|Scudetto ´will be decided in Turin´, Zola claims
|Hamburg axe key figures as first Bundesliga relegation looms
|The best team-mate a guy can dream of having - Badelj delivers moving Astori eulogy
|Everton´s history ´far greater´ than Newcastle and West Ham, says Allardyce
|Allegri urges Juve to ´stamp our authority´ on Serie A
|Totti, Bernardeschi among mourners at Astori funeral
|The big debate: Will Liverpool or Manchester United challenge Manchester City next season?
|Huddersfield tally big Scrabble score with Hadergjonaj signing
|Lukaku should not have to score against Liverpool to get respect he deserves
|English teams always leave gaps, Higuain claims
|Manchester United v Liverpool: Expensive celebrations, camera kissing and late goals
|Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
|Liverpool want English team in Champions League quarter-finals, says Firmino
|Barcelona happy with Dembele, insists Valverde
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Osorio backheel lifts Toronto in dramatic finish
|Kalezic´s stint as Phoenix coach ends
|Real Madrid win doesn´t matter – Son
|Allegri: Real Madrid, Barcelona Champions League favourites
|McGuane becomes first Englishman since Lineker to play for Barcelona
|We´re Juve and we´re tough – Barzagli hails team´s belief
|Clean sheets and wins – the Opta numbers behind next Socceroos coach Arnold
|Arnold to coach Socceroos after World Cup
|Madrid were never dead - Danilo not surprised by PSG slaying
|Wicky: Basel winning at Manchester City is very special
|Patience key for Juventus – Allegri