Lukaku wants to be a more ´all-round´ striker than Kane

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku wants to be more of an "all-round" striker than Premier League leading goalscorer Harry Kane.
Tottenham forward Kane has won the Golden Boot in each of the past two campaigns and is joint-top of the standings this year with 24 goals, alongside Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah.
Despite enduring a difficult end to 2017, Lukaku has scored 14 goals for United this term, but his six assists are superior to the two supplied by the England international.
"I would normally be up there, like last year or the year before, I was up there," Lukaku told Sky Sports when the difference between his and Kane's records was pointed out.
"But this year, I had the dry spell in November and December, where there was a gap, and now things are becoming even better.
"But also the assists are going up so I think, at the end of the day, I will be up there in terms of goals.
"However, with assists, I really want to be up there as well because I want to be known for my all-round game as it is something that people don't think I can do."
What a win! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/Fb2mz5eKK0— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) March 6, 2018
United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday in a match that could have huge ramifications on who finishes second behind Manchester City this season.
Lukaku was unable to beat Simon Mignolet in a 0-0 draw when the teams met back in October, and he confessed it was tough to get that miss out of his head.
He said: "To be fair, it's an important game for us as a team and I don't want to make it something personal. Not in a bad way, but I was thinking about it for the next two games like, 'Should I have played it at the first post?'
"At the end of the day, you want to win, so when you are in a situation where you can make your team win, and you don't, it stays in your mind. Not a lot of players will admit it, but I don't care what the people think.
"Now it is a new game and a new opportunity. For us, if we win, we create a gap. If they win, they go ahead of us by one point, so it's going to be an important game for both of us.
"But we're ready. We had two good games, the desire is here, the competition for places is here and we're ready."
|Messi to miss Barcelona´s trip to Malaga for ´personal reasons´
|Lukaku wants to be a more ´all-round´ striker than Kane
|Pochettino: Tottenham should pressure referees like Juventus
|United can win Champions League as Vidic reveals he almost joined Liverpool
|Guardiola: I don´t like Mondays
|Liverpool aren´t the perfect team – Mourinho says United can exploit weaknesses
|Mourinho expects more from Sanchez next season
|Italy, Poland, Portugal interested in holding Nations League Finals
|Conte to use Hazard as false nine again
|Wenger won´t go mad over Deeney row
|Strasbourg 1 Monaco 3: Jovetic, Lopes and Fabinho on target as visitors march on
|Roma 3 Torino 0: Manolas dedicates header to Astori
|Mainz 0 Schalke 1: Tedesco´s men tighten grip on second spot
|Mata: Manchester United-Liverpool the biggest game in English football
|Stoger demands response after Europa League nightmare
|Guardiola asked Tite about Shakhtar´s Fred
|Tours teenage midfielder Thomas Rodriguez dies
|It doesn´t bother me if Wolves sign Neymar - Warnock
|Heynckes hints at Bayern Munich stay
|Barcelona captain Iniesta doubtful for Chelsea - Valverde
|Valverde rejects speculation Neymar could return to Barcelona
|Rodgers: Rangers need to win Old Firm derby
|Reus signs new Dortmund deal
|Guardiola fined by FA over yellow ribbon protest
|Hamann unconvinced by misfiring Alexis Sanchez
|Tottenham can be one of Europe´s biggest clubs - Pochettino
|Emery unconcerned by PSG sack reports
|John Terry has been a big loss - Conte
|I love his attitude, I love his character - Mourinho lavishes praise on Lukaku
|It´s all about winning - Klopp interested in points, not footballing philosophies
|Kane not talking about Tottenham future - Pochettino
|I don´t get rivalries - Liverpool match not special one for Mourinho
|Guardiola dismisses contract extension claims
|N´Golo is fine - Conte plays down talk of long-term issue for Kante
|You have to suffer - Wenger reveals support from Ferguson
|Kimmich can be one of the faces of change at Bayern, insists Heynckes
|€400million transfer barrier could be broken - Zidane
|Madrid outcast Coentrao defends Zidane
|Joao Pedro suspended after Cagliari star fails drugs test
|Super Salah scoops Premier League award again
|You remember who wins - Juventus´ Barzagli taunts Napoli
|Germany star Kimmich renews at Bayern Munich
|Van Dijk relishing first taste of Manchester United v Liverpool
|Bayern´s Bundesliga march is boring, says Leno
|´Naive´ Australia are not Brazil, Barcelona or Ajax - Kalac expects Arnold to restore pride
|Donnarumma out? Milan confirm interest in Napoli´s Reina
|Lovren questions Man United style
|Thauvin did not break ankle, Garcia confirms
|Mancini: Zenit did not deserve away goal
|Stoger disappointed as Dortmund fall flat against Red Bull Salzburg
|AC Milan were scared against Arsenal – Bonucci
|Gattuso rues Milan errors in Arsenal defeat
|Sporting CP 2 Viktoria Plzen 0: Montero answers Jesus´ prayers
|Lazio 2 Dynamo Kiev 2: Moraes strike stuns Inzaghi´s men
|Marseille 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Ocampos at the double as Thauvin injured
|RB Leipzig 2 Zenit 1: Bruma and Werner earn first-leg lead
|Simeone rejects PSG speculation
|Wenger proud of Arsenal resilience after Man City knockout blows
|San Siro win showed Arsenal have characters, says Ramsey
|West Ham´s Reid to miss rest of season
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Berisha´s brace puts Austrians in control
|Atletico Madrid 3 Lokomotiv Moscow 0: Saul strike lights up low-key first leg
|AC Milan 0 Arsenal 2: Mkhitaryan´s first goal lifts Gunners gloom
|CSKA Moscow 0 Lyon 1: Marcelo header makes the difference
|Napoli midfielder Allan signs extension until 2023
|Lloris turns focus back to cup and top four
|Chapecoense sign Follmann to be club ambassador
|How Premier League clubs and players marked International Women´s Day
|I can´t imagine an Aubameyang or Dembele case at Bayern - Heynckes
|Manchester City star Jesus offers Neymar rehab advice
|Arthur to Barcelona imminent, Gremio president confirms
|Bayern star Muller offers no guarantees on long-term future
|PSG unable to match ´absolutely disciplined´ Madrid, says Sagnol
|Dani Alves denies wiping nose on Cristiano Ronaldo
|Elyounoussi reveals Guardiola praise as Arsenal reportedly join race for Basel star
|Grieving De Rossi available to face Torino
|Zaha back in Crystal Palace training
|I will not miss the World Cup through injury - Reus
|Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
|Ramos shows off birthday present - a bespoke SEAT 600
|Mourinho may have steered McTominay to Scotland, Brown claims
|Coleman back in Republic of Ireland squad as O´Neill calls up youngsters
|Lukaku: I´m Mourinho´s sergeant at Manchester United
|Ciao Davide – Fiorentina fans say goodbye to Astori
|Malcom on Bayern´s scouting list, confirms Heynckes
|Scudetto ´will be decided in Turin´, Zola claims
|Hamburg axe key figures as first Bundesliga relegation looms
|The best team-mate a guy can dream of having - Badelj delivers moving Astori eulogy
|Everton´s history ´far greater´ than Newcastle and West Ham, says Allardyce
|Allegri urges Juve to ´stamp our authority´ on Serie A
|Totti, Bernardeschi among mourners at Astori funeral
|The big debate: Will Liverpool or Manchester United challenge Manchester City next season?
|Huddersfield tally big Scrabble score with Hadergjonaj signing
|Lukaku should not have to score against Liverpool to get respect he deserves
|English teams always leave gaps, Higuain claims
|Manchester United v Liverpool: Expensive celebrations, camera kissing and late goals
|Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
|Liverpool want English team in Champions League quarter-finals, says Firmino
|Barcelona happy with Dembele, insists Valverde
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Osorio backheel lifts Toronto in dramatic finish
|Kalezic´s stint as Phoenix coach ends
|Real Madrid win doesn´t matter – Son
|Allegri: Real Madrid, Barcelona Champions League favourites
|McGuane becomes first Englishman since Lineker to play for Barcelona
|We´re Juve and we´re tough – Barzagli hails team´s belief
|Clean sheets and wins – the Opta numbers behind next Socceroos coach Arnold
|Arnold to coach Socceroos after World Cup
|Madrid were never dead - Danilo not surprised by PSG slaying
|Wicky: Basel winning at Manchester City is very special
|Patience key for Juventus – Allegri