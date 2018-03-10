He s**t himself a little - Zidane explains Ramos´ mid-game exit

Sergio Ramos left the pitch for a few minutes during Real Madrid's 2-1 win at Eibar because "he s**t himself a little", according to coach Zinedine Zidane.

The Spain international had been partly at fault for Eibar equalising early in the second half through Ivan Ramis, with Madrid's defence guilty of producing a sloppy performance.

Having already lost Raphael Varane to a head injury, Ramos headed off the pitch in the 73rd minute, causing confusion amongst media and spectators as Madrid had used all three substitutes.

After a few minutes, Ramos re-emerged from the bowels of the stadium and slotted back into Madrid's back four, as they ultimately went on to win 2-1 thanks to a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo goals - number two arriving six minutes from full-time.

And Zidane shed light on the situation in his post-match news conference, claiming Ramos needed to answer a call of nature.

"He s**t himself a little bit," Zidane said bluntly to reporters. "He went to the bathroom."