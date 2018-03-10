Related

Article

Generous, positive, altruistic and sorely missed – Pioli pays tribute to Astori

10 March 2018 15:24

Davide Astori has been described as "generous, positive [and] altruistic" in a heartfelt tribute from Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli.

The 31-year-old was found dead at the team hotel last Sunday, with an autopsy indicating heart problems were to blame for his passing.

Fiorentina's match against Udinese and the rest of the day's Serie A fixtures were consequently postponed and Astori's funeral was held on Thursday, when thousands of fans turned up in the square outside the Basilica di Santa Croce to pay their respects.

Pioli's men face Benevento this Sunday and Pioli spoke with evident emotion about the loss of Astori.

 

"The first thought goes to Davide, who I was fortunate enough to know over the last few months. He was special as both a person and a captain," said Pioli, who took charge in June.

"He always found the right way and time to say things. He was generous, positive, altruistic. Unfortunately, I didn't get to spend much time with him and I'll miss him. I miss him every day I step on to that training ground.

"Our thoughts are with his family. I don't know what to say to [partner] Francesca and [daughter] Vittoria, other than we will always be there for them."

Speaking about the scenes at Astori's funeral service, Pioli drew strength from the show of solidarity from the club's supporters.

"Our fans have a huge heart. I wanted to hug each and every one of them to console them and let them console us, so together we could find the strength to go on," he said.

"We thank the whole football world, because such participation and solidarity is certainly down to Davide, but also means that there are still principles and values in a world that at times is described differently. Our club owners again showed their sensitivity and did everything possible to help the team.

"We are crying and suffering, because Davide was our reference point, but we know what to do in order to honour his memory.

"I usually like to motivate players by telling them: 'Try to train and play as if it was the last time.' I never needed to say that to Davide.

"He has left us so many values, that seed of passion, professionalism and sensitivity. Now it's up to us to look after it and help that seed grow. All united, in memory of Davide."

La Viola announced that Astori's number 13 shirt would be retired in honour of the man who won 14 caps for Italy.

 

Sponsored links

Saturday 10 March

16:16 He s**t himself a little - Zidane explains Ramos´ mid-game exit
16:15 Klopp rues ´clear penalty´ not being given after Liverpool loss
15:55 Juve can´t take their foot off the gas - Allegri
15:24 Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1: Rashford double secures huge victory
15:24 Generous, positive, altruistic and sorely missed – Pioli pays tribute to Astori
15:03 Oblak back as Simeone plans to shuffle his pack for Celta Vigo
14:58 Eibar 1 Real Madrid 2: Two-goal Ronaldo rescues Zidane´s men late on
14:36 Bienvenido Ciro! - Messi confirms birth of third child
14:17 A-League Review: Hamill stars in Wanderers rout, Glory stay in the hunt
13:20 Bernardo Silva eyes ´special´ Man City triumph against rivals United
12:44 Pogba sits out Manchester United v Liverpool
10:41 Messi to miss Barcelona´s trip to Malaga for ´personal reasons´
10:32 Lukaku wants to be a more ´all-round´ striker than Kane
09:47 Pochettino: Tottenham should pressure referees like Juventus
03:37 United can win Champions League as Vidic reveals he almost joined Liverpool
03:25 Guardiola: I don´t like Mondays
02:47 Liverpool aren´t the perfect team – Mourinho says United can exploit weaknesses

Friday 9 March

23:58 Mourinho expects more from Sanchez next season
23:33 Italy, Poland, Portugal interested in holding Nations League Finals
23:30 Conte to use Hazard as false nine again
23:30 Wenger won´t go mad over Deeney row
22:56 Strasbourg 1 Monaco 3: Jovetic, Lopes and Fabinho on target as visitors march on
22:42 Roma 3 Torino 0: Manolas dedicates header to Astori
22:33 Mainz 0 Schalke 1: Tedesco´s men tighten grip on second spot
21:27 Mata: Manchester United-Liverpool the biggest game in English football
20:07 Stoger demands response after Europa League nightmare
20:00 Guardiola asked Tite about Shakhtar´s Fred
19:31 Tours teenage midfielder Thomas Rodriguez dies
18:49 It doesn´t bother me if Wolves sign Neymar - Warnock
18:46 Heynckes hints at Bayern Munich stay
18:44 Barcelona captain Iniesta doubtful for Chelsea - Valverde
17:56 Valverde rejects speculation Neymar could return to Barcelona
17:45 Rodgers: Rangers need to win Old Firm derby
17:30 Reus signs new Dortmund deal
17:00 Guardiola fined by FA over yellow ribbon protest
16:55 Hamann unconvinced by misfiring Alexis Sanchez
16:47 Tottenham can be one of Europe´s biggest clubs - Pochettino
16:33 Emery unconcerned by PSG sack reports
16:23 John Terry has been a big loss - Conte
16:14 I love his attitude, I love his character - Mourinho lavishes praise on Lukaku
16:08 It´s all about winning - Klopp interested in points, not footballing philosophies
15:50 Kane not talking about Tottenham future - Pochettino
15:28 I don´t get rivalries - Liverpool match not special one for Mourinho
15:26 Guardiola dismisses contract extension claims
15:21 N´Golo is fine - Conte plays down talk of long-term issue for Kante
14:38 You have to suffer - Wenger reveals support from Ferguson
14:29 Kimmich can be one of the faces of change at Bayern, insists Heynckes
14:24 €400million transfer barrier could be broken - Zidane
13:27 Madrid outcast Coentrao defends Zidane
13:23 Joao Pedro suspended after Cagliari star fails drugs test
13:08 Super Salah scoops Premier League award again
11:30 You remember who wins - Juventus´ Barzagli taunts Napoli
11:18 Germany star Kimmich renews at Bayern Munich
10:35 Van Dijk relishing first taste of Manchester United v Liverpool
09:37 Bayern´s Bundesliga march is boring, says Leno
08:51 ´Naive´ Australia are not Brazil, Barcelona or Ajax - Kalac expects Arnold to restore pride
01:33 Donnarumma out? Milan confirm interest in Napoli´s Reina
01:04 Lovren questions Man United style
00:48 Thauvin did not break ankle, Garcia confirms
00:33 Mancini: Zenit did not deserve away goal
00:25 Stoger disappointed as Dortmund fall flat against Red Bull Salzburg
00:10 AC Milan were scared against Arsenal – Bonucci

Thursday 8 March

23:35 Gattuso rues Milan errors in Arsenal defeat
23:13 Sporting CP 2 Viktoria Plzen 0: Montero answers Jesus´ prayers
23:11 Lazio 2 Dynamo Kiev 2: Moraes strike stuns Inzaghi´s men
23:05 Marseille 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Ocampos at the double as Thauvin injured
23:00 RB Leipzig 2 Zenit 1: Bruma and Werner earn first-leg lead
22:41 Simeone rejects PSG speculation
22:26 Wenger proud of Arsenal resilience after Man City knockout blows
22:04 San Siro win showed Arsenal have characters, says Ramsey
21:23 West Ham´s Reid to miss rest of season
21:02 Borussia Dortmund 1 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Berisha´s brace puts Austrians in control
20:59 Atletico Madrid 3 Lokomotiv Moscow 0: Saul strike lights up low-key first leg
20:58 AC Milan 0 Arsenal 2: Mkhitaryan´s first goal lifts Gunners gloom
20:55 CSKA Moscow 0 Lyon 1: Marcelo header makes the difference
20:39 Napoli midfielder Allan signs extension until 2023
20:35 Lloris turns focus back to cup and top four
19:32 Chapecoense sign Follmann to be club ambassador
18:59 How Premier League clubs and players marked International Women´s Day
18:19 I can´t imagine an Aubameyang or Dembele case at Bayern - Heynckes
18:00 Manchester City star Jesus offers Neymar rehab advice
17:58 Arthur to Barcelona imminent, Gremio president confirms
17:56 Bayern star Muller offers no guarantees on long-term future
17:52 PSG unable to match ´absolutely disciplined´ Madrid, says Sagnol
17:07 Dani Alves denies wiping nose on Cristiano Ronaldo
16:58 Elyounoussi reveals Guardiola praise as Arsenal reportedly join race for Basel star
16:50 Grieving De Rossi available to face Torino
16:33 Zaha back in Crystal Palace training
16:31 I will not miss the World Cup through injury - Reus
16:21 Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
16:05 Ramos shows off birthday present - a bespoke SEAT 600
16:04 Mourinho may have steered McTominay to Scotland, Brown claims
15:19 Coleman back in Republic of Ireland squad as O´Neill calls up youngsters
14:55 Lukaku: I´m Mourinho´s sergeant at Manchester United
14:35 Ciao Davide – Fiorentina fans say goodbye to Astori
14:15 Malcom on Bayern´s scouting list, confirms Heynckes
14:02 Scudetto ´will be decided in Turin´, Zola claims
12:56 Hamburg axe key figures as first Bundesliga relegation looms
12:43 The best team-mate a guy can dream of having - Badelj delivers moving Astori eulogy
11:50 Everton´s history ´far greater´ than Newcastle and West Ham, says Allardyce
11:01 Allegri urges Juve to ´stamp our authority´ on Serie A
10:34 Totti, Bernardeschi among mourners at Astori funeral
10:00 The big debate: Will Liverpool or Manchester United challenge Manchester City next season?
09:55 Huddersfield tally big Scrabble score with Hadergjonaj signing
09:30 Lukaku should not have to score against Liverpool to get respect he deserves
09:23 English teams always leave gaps, Higuain claims
09:00 Manchester United v Liverpool: Expensive celebrations, camera kissing and late goals
08:42 Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
08:28 Liverpool want English team in Champions League quarter-finals, says Firmino
06:19 Barcelona happy with Dembele, insists Valverde
06:16 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Osorio backheel lifts Toronto in dramatic finish
04:49 Kalezic´s stint as Phoenix coach ends
04:44 Real Madrid win doesn´t matter – Son
03:26 Allegri: Real Madrid, Barcelona Champions League favourites
03:25 McGuane becomes first Englishman since Lineker to play for Barcelona
03:21 We´re Juve and we´re tough – Barzagli hails team´s belief
03:14 Clean sheets and wins – the Opta numbers behind next Socceroos coach Arnold
02:57 Arnold to coach Socceroos after World Cup
01:31 Madrid were never dead - Danilo not surprised by PSG slaying
00:24 Wicky: Basel winning at Manchester City is very special
00:24 Patience key for Juventus – Allegri

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
8 Atalanta 25 +8 38
9 Torino 27 +1 36
10 Fiorentina 26 +3 35
11 Udinese 26 -1 33
12 Bologna 27 -6 33

Facebook

18+ GambleAware