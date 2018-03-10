Chance to show some ´cojones´ - Wilshere mocks Watford striker Deeney

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has mocked Watford striker Troy Deeney ahead of the sides' Premier League meeting at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Deeney equalised from the penalty spot before Tom Cleverley sealed a last-gasp 2-1 win during the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road last October.

The Hornets' striker made now-infamous comments after the game where he questioned Arsenal's desire for the fight, suggesting they lacked "cojones".

Similar accusations have been levelled at Arsene Wenger's men over a run of four consecutive defeats across all competitions – a result they halted with an impressive 2-0 Europa League victory at AC Milan on Thursday.

Wilshere is keen to build on that by returning to winning ways domestically and tweeted a pre-match message, seemingly aimed at Deeney.

Big game tomorrow! A chance to show we have some 'cojones' let's do this lads pic.twitter.com/qVEaHgkmSl — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) March 10, 2018

